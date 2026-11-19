Photo from SUNY Cortland's production of ​​​​​​

Mr. Marmalade. Taken by Carlita Withers

(Instagram - @carlita.withers18)

Going into something like theater as a career is a tough choice. It's no secret that theater doesn't earn the most money and getting a job in the industry in the first place is not easy. Knowing that the odds are against you in the professional world is a difficult pill to swallow. It begs the question: why do we do it? What is it about performance, theater, music -- whatever the case may be -- that keeps "theater kids" coming back for more every time they're told "no"?

I have been doing theater for a little over twelve years now, and I've been studying/playing music for longer. I can't remember when it was I decided that I was for sure going to go to college for musical theater; it's almost like it was always just some unspoken fact that I was subconsciously aware of. I've only been in college for a year and a half, but with every month that flies by I am reassured that this is undoubtedly the path I want to go down. In such a short time I have already been presented with a number of life-changing opportunities. That may sound hyperbolic but, when you think about it, it really doesn't take much for something to change your life.

Something that absolutely changed my life was the opportunity I had this past summer. I applied to attend the International Theatre and Dance Program (ITDP). To quote the website, "ITDP invites those 18-25* to travel to the birthplace of theatre, where they will participate in intensive theatre and acting courses, conducted by distinguished American, Greek, and International faculty." Having the privilege to study theater on an island in Greece was one of, if not the greatest experience of my life. Prior to the program, I had never been on a plane before, much less outside of the US. So not only was I studying my career path on a Mediterranean island, but I was also experiencing the joy of travel for the first time. I could write an entire separate article about ITDP (wink), but for now I will just highlight the perspective it gave me. We studied ancient Greek Chorodrama, embodying the grief of the Trojan Women; we studied scenes from Shakespeare plays under Artistic and Educational Director, Leni Stone, who holds a certification from The Royal Shakespeare Company; and those are just some of the highlights! Experiencing Athens and Andros outside of the classes was life-changing in and of itself.

In my freshman year here at SUNY Cortland, I was cast in a show both semesters, which is already so much to be thankful for, but I also learned so much from the shows themselves, and they both improved me in all three areas of performance, which I owe to the directors (Bryan Knowlton, The Rocky Horror Show; Tanner Efinger, Mr. Marmalade). Honing my theatrical skills in that way so early on in my college career was invaluable, and I know I'll carry the perspectives of those wonderful directors with me for the rest of my life.

Perspective is something I think about a lot when it comes to what I am thankful for. When you choose to go into art, you open yourself up to experience infinite perspectives from other artists. Ninety percent of live theater exists to express the perspective of the playwright(s). Theater is fairly unique in this aspect as opposed to movies that have more of a "just-tell-an-entertaining-story" mentality. Of course, not all movies are like this, but there's a lot more wiggle room in that industry for the "cash grab" era we live in. Every new play is a new perspective, and every new perspective teaches a viewer more about life. I frequently find myself recalling some of the most touching moments I have witnessed unfold on a stage when I'm in need of comfort, wisdom, or just a coping mechanism. Sometimes I rewatch specific productions so that I can better process emotions and empathize with the characters in the play.

So that's what I am truly thankful for when it comes to theater. The perspectives I carry with me that help make me who I am, the emotional intelligence that can be learned from observing emotional moments written from a naturalist standpoint, and the comfort that is found in the unedited story occurring in real time and not on a screen. If you aren't consuming the arts, and learning from them, you are unaware of the full extent of what life has to offer.

Thank you for reading! As of 11/17/2026, ITDP is currently enrolling for Summer 2027. Below is the ITDP website and their email if you wish to contact them with questions!

ITDP Website

itdpgreece@gmail.com

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