Hi everyone and welcome back to my blog! Last time I updated you, it was about a failing grade I had received on my first paper of graduate school. It was pretty crushing. I even briefly thought about dropping out. However, I chose a different path: perseverance. With a little advice and support from my mom, I decided to meet with the professor after turning in my second paper. I was so nervous they were going to tell me that I failed that one too and that I did not belong in graduate school. I was catastrophizing, which is never productive. For those of you who do not know what that means, catastrophizing is when you jump to the conclusion that the worst possible outcome is going to happen. In most realities, including mine, that is not the case. Anxiously, I entered the zoom meeting with my professor. They told me I applied to notes from the first paper to the second one excellently and that my second paper, which was the midterm, received a grade of 92.5%. They said I was smart and capable of better, so they are giving me the opportunity to rewrite the first paper for a better grade. This was the best outcome that that meeting could have had. I knew then that I would not be dropping out and that I just had to believe in myself. Once I started feeling confident, even if I was faking it sometimes, the outcomes of my grades shifted. I started to do better in class. I participated more and felt more enthusiastic about the work I was doing. I have yet to finish rewriting the first paper, but I am confident that I can do it and do it well. If my professor had not given me the nudge to believe in myself, I would not be in the position I am in today. This is why a support system is important. Between my professor and my mom, people I trust and look up to gave me guiding advice that led me to having confidence. By believing in myself, I made my grades and my experiences better. Here is my challenge to you: pick one thing to have confidence that you can do. This works even if you have to pretend; you fake it until you make it. In my experience, pretending to have confidence can often lead to real confidence. Confidence is a muscle you have to work out, and practicing will help build it. Believing in yourself can dramatically improve your life and your art. Confidence shines through in your performance. When you are confident in your work, people are more drawn to it. When you are too nervous, people can tell and they are worried about you as an actor and not as a character. When you are confident, your audience can relax and focus on the plot. When you are confident in your work, you can focus on improving and not worry about what happens if you fail because even if you fail, you believe in yourself enough to pick yourself back up. So, whether it be in your art or your academics, believing in yourself always has positive outcomes. Have a great rest of your day and I hope to see you in the next blog.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone