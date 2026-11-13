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Watch the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 7

30 high schoolers and 30 college students will move on in the competition.

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Featured Topic Next On Stage More Coverage

The votes have been counted and tonight's the night! Who will make the Top 30 of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage? You'll have to tune in at 7pm ET to find out! 

Next On Stage: Season 7 is presented by The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) and Atlantic Acting School, and sponsored by Music Theatre International, 54 Below, Schmigadoon!, Pronto Me, The Westin New York at Times Square, and Starbright Floral Design. 

In following weeks, contestants will be voted on by the general public and given feedback from an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Michael Minarik (Les Misérables), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron will return as host.

Learn more about this season's prizes and check back to watch the shows live!



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