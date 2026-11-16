When I think about what I am most thankful for in theatre, I realize that it is about so much more than just performing on a stage. Theatre has given me a place where I am able to express myself, challenge myself, meet some incredible people, and create memories and friendships that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. These past few years especially, I have been reminded of how lucky I am to be part of such a supportive, creative, and inspiring community.

One of the first things that comes to my mind is the people I have met through theatre. The friendships I have made are something I would never possibly take for granted. Between the folks I have met here on my campus and a part of the theater department and our on campus theater club, to people I meet at shows I’ve attended, I appreciate and love every single one of you. From rehearsals and long days backstage to opening nights and celebrating after performances, every experience has brought us all closer together. To everyone in Worcester State Theatre, to Almost Off Book and to the people I've met outside of college in the theatre community, you've all become more than just classmates or castmates or fellow performers; you've become friends who encourage me, make me laugh, and have made me feel like I belong and make every experience more meaningful, and because I knew you, I have been changed for good.

I am also incredibly thankful for my professors, directors, and mentors who have helped me grow. I’ve learned that theatre can be challenging, and putting yourself out there can more often than not feel intimidating. Having people who believe in me, push me beyond what I thought my limits were, and remind me of what I am capable of has made such a difference. They've all taught me that being an artist is not just about getting every line or piece of blocking right, but about taking risks, learning from my mistakes, and being able to grow. Their guidance has helped me become more confident, both onstage and off.

Another thing I appreciate about theatre is the opportunities it gives me, and the chances I've gotten to step outside of my comfort zone. Every production has given me something new to learn, whether it is developing a character, improving on a skill, or learning how to work as part of a team. Theatre has taught me patience, dedication, responsibility, and the importance of trusting the people around me. It has also shown me how powerful storytelling can be and how a performance can make someone feel understood, inspired, or connected. I've been able to do things I never thought I'd be able to do, like being able to put on my own short plays with my university's theater club, or the chance to act in shows I never would've thought possible, or being able to stage manage various productions.

Most importantly, I'm incredibly thankful for having found a place where I can truly be myself. Theatre has given me a sense of belonging and an incredible community where both creativity is encouraged and individuality is always celebrated. No matter what is happening outside of rehearsals, stepping into the theatre reminds me why I fell in love with this art form in the first place. As I look back on these last few years, I feel incredibly grateful for every opportunity, every single friendship, every lesson, and every moment spent creating something with others. Theatre has managed to enrich my life in ways that go far beyond the stage or the classroom, and I know the experiences I’ve gained and the people I’ve met through it will stay with me long after the curtain closes.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming