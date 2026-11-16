This semester, I have the incredible opportunity to be the female swing for our final fall show, Rock of Ages. A swing is basically an understudy for multiple tracks, usually within the ensemble. I cover 10 different tracks in the show, which means I have to learn the choreography, blocking, and everything else that goes along with each role. If someone in the ensemble calls out, I can be called in to take over their track. If one of the principals calls out and their understudy goes on, I may also be called in to cover the ensemble track that the understudy normally performs.

This is a great opportunity because swinging is very common once you graduate and start working in the industry. Having swing experience as a college student is incredibly valuable. After playing a lead and being part of the ensemble in previous shows, this experience is really helping me develop and apply the tools I have gained through my BFA program.

I am covering 10 tracks in the show, which was incredibly daunting when we first started rehearsals. This is my first time swinging, and there isn't exactly a set way to do it. Everyone has their own methods, so I had to figure out what worked best for me. After going through this process, here are the 4 biggest things that have helped me swing this show.

Always dance in the back. Whenever the people I am covering were learning choreography, I was up in a back corner, learning it behind them, even if the moves seemed simple or like something I could easily pick up if I needed to. I found that physically performing the choreography each time it was taught helped me remember it much better than just watching from the side.

Take at least 1 run to just watch and see where everyone's places are. I realized I knew all the dances, but was so focused on the choreography that I wasn't 100% sure where everyone was at all times. Especially with large group numbers, where all 10 of my tracks are onstage at the same time, it is so important to know exactly where everyone is. Knowing the choreography is one thing, but knowing where you need to be in relation to everyone else is just as important. So, for one of the times the entire show was run, I sat and watched with my book to make sure I had everyone's places written down.

Practice outside of rehearsal. Once the show moved into the theatre, I was placed on call for the tech rehearsals. This meant they would call me if someone was out, but I didn't need to be waiting at the theatre. I suddenly had a ton of free time, but I wasn't running the show consistently anymore. However, I kept practicing my tracks and going over my notes just in case I had to be called in. Luckily, I did, because I was just called in yesterday for a run of the show to cover someone who was sick!

This rehearsal was a full 10-hour tech day, followed by a run of the show once tech finished. I was called in for the day, which was difficult because up until about two hours beforehand, I thought I would have the entire day to get schoolwork done and take care of other tasks around my apartment. Now I was quickly reviewing the track and warming up. Having to completely rearrange my schedule and adjust my plans at the last minute was challenging, but that is all part of the responsibility of being on a swing.

Take detailed, color-coded notes: I also made sure to attend every rehearsal and take detailed, color-coded notes for all my tracks. Since the weather is starting to change and get colder, there has been so much sickness going around. Because of that, I have already swung on for 4 different tracks that I cover. We open this Thursday, and I truly hope everyone is feeling better by then, but I also feel confident in my ability to go on if need be. That is shocking to say because, at the beginning of this process, I was so incredibly overwhelmed by the idea of covering 10 different tracks.

Despite all of the preparation, it is still so scary to swing on for a show. There have been runs where I was given just 5 minutes' notice before I went on. But because of all the preparation I had done beforehand, I was able to step in and perform with confidence.

While it was very difficult and time-consuming, all of that preparation has been so rewarding. There really is no better feeling than being there for the cast and supporting them in this way. I know how stressful it can be to be in a show where the swings aren't 100% sure about their tracks, or to be in a show that doesn't have swings at all. I wanted to go into this experience and make sure that nobody had to feel that same anxiety I have felt in the past. I love being able to step in when someone needs me, and the love and support I receive from the rest of the cast when I do is so inspiring. It has made all of the time and effort that goes into being a swing so worth it.

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