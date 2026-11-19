The Emmy-nominated HBO Original drama series THE GILDED AGE has been renewed for a fifth season. From creator Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), HBO's THE GILDED AGE has been recognized for its ensemble cast, costume design, and Emmy-winning production design. New episodes of Season 4 debut Sundays on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max.

Viewership for Season 4 has grown week over week, with Episode 3 hitting a season high of 4.3 million U.S. cross-platform viewers (L+3). Season 4 episodes are averaging 5.9 million U.S. cross-platform viewers and growing, outpacing last season by nearly 20 percent and tracking as THE GILDED AGE's best season.

In Season 4, Bertha Russell has changed Society at a cost, and now her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

The Season 4 cast features Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

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