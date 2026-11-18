"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Cynthia Erivo Dances With ASL Interpreter During Lincoln Center Concert
Watch a fun moment from Erivo's performance of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
Cynthia Erivo wants to dance with somebody – and she has ASL interpreter CinTerra Elliott to join her! Watch a video of a fun moment from her performance of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" at Lincoln Center on Monday.
Erivo headlined the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Benefit Concert, also singing “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever,” “Let Me Go,” “Fields of Gold,” “Everything I Do,” “You First,” “In the Air,” and “License to Kill,” before returning for an encore performance of “I Will Always Love You.”
This Benefit Concert featuring Cynthia Erivo is one of a number of events LCPA hosts to bring together supporters passionate about the institution's mission and impact. Recent, exclusive events have included an In Concert: Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed post-show cast party for Choose-What-You-Pay Champions, whose generous support helps broaden access to the arts and welcome new audiences.
See photos from the event, which also welcomed guests Betsy Wolfe, Caissie Levy, Zac Posen, and more, here.
Video courtesy of Lincoln Center
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