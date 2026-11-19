





Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd is back on Broadway this season with his critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing starring Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as ‘Benedick’ and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell in her Broadway debut as ‘Beatrice.’

The cast also includes Mara Huf as ‘Hero,’ Mika Onyx Johnson as ‘Borachio,’ Gerald Kyd as ‘Don Pedro,’ Forbes Masson as ‘Leonato,’ Phillip Olagoke as ‘Friar Francis,’ Mason Alexander Park as ‘Margaret,’ James Phoon as ‘Claudio,’ and Tim Steed as ‘Don John’, with understudies Franklin Bongjio, Michael Iván Carrier, Beth Elliott, Marlon Alexander Vargas, and Ed White.

The strictly limited 10-week engagement will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre through Sunday, January 10, 2027 and opens tonight, November 19, 2026. Tune at 3pm ET, as we take you live to the red carpet!

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