Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza will be absent from Broadway's Galileo on November 16 and 17 as the star heals from the aftereffects of a concussion.

Esparza shared the news on Instagram, revealing that he has been experiencing lingering effects from the injury sustained in rehearsal. Watch his full statement here:

Esparza stars in the title role of the new Broadway musical, marking his first Broadway appearance in 14 years. The production began previews on Tuesday, November 10, and is scheduled to officially open on Sunday, December 6.

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Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist, Galileo features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

In the musical, Galileo's discoveries challenge humanity's understanding of the universe, placing him in conflict with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Jeremy Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship gives way to betrayal, while Galileo's dreams for himself and his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away.

In addition to Esparza, the Broadway cast includes Jeremy Kushnier, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, Javier Muñoz, and Woods, alongside an ensemble.

Galileo is currently in previews on Broadway ahead of its December 6 opening.

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