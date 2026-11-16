Behind every Broadway star, every show-stopping performance, and every standing ovation is a truth Fanny Brice knew all along: people need people. As she so beautifully sings in Funny Girl, “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world.” And perhaps nowhere is that sentiment more evident than in the world of theatre.

There is a saying I once heard that has stayed with me ever since: You are a mosaic of everyone you have ever known. I find myself returning to that thought often, especially when I think about my life in theatre. As an actor and podcast host, I feel that I am, in so many ways, a mosaic of every person I have ever interviewed, every performer I have watched take the stage, and every individual whose story has left an imprint on my heart. The thing I am most grateful for in this industry will always be the people. The people I have met, the people I have learned from, the people who have inspired me, and the people whose light has become a part of my own.

When we sit in a Broadway theatre and watch a performer take their bow, we are witnessing the culmination of so much more than the two and a half hours we have just spent in their company. We see the final product: the breathtaking vocals, the vulnerability, the laughter, the tears, and the magic that somehow makes an entire audience feel something all at once. What we don't see are the years of training, the countless auditions, the sacrifices, the disappointments, the moments of self-doubt, and the unwavering determination that brought that performer to that very moment.

But there is something else we don't see: the people.

Because while one person may stand beneath the spotlight, they never truly stand there alone. They carry with them every person who believed in them before they believed in themselves. Every teacher who encouraged them, every friend who listened to them question their dreams, every family member who made sacrifices, every mentor who offered guidance, and every fellow artist who reminded them why they started in the first place. All of those people, in some way, are standing on that stage with them.

We often hear the phrase in theatre, “It takes a village.” It takes a village to bring a production to life, but it also takes a village to bring a performer to that stage. That village is made up of people who see something in us, sometimes long before we are able to see it in ourselves. People who hold our hands through the difficult chapters, celebrate the smallest victories, remind us of our worth when the road feels impossibly long, and cheer and clap the loudest when we finally get our moment in the light.

People shape us. They teach us. They challenge us. They remind us of what we are capable of. And, perhaps most importantly, they inspire us to keep going.

That is exactly why I started my podcast, The Inspiration Show. I wanted to create a space where I could sit across from the very performers I have admired and watched grace the stage, and discover the stories behind the people they are. I wanted to go beyond the curtain call and the applause. I wanted to know who inspired them, who believed in them, who helped them through the difficult moments, and whose words or actions changed the course of their journeys. I wanted to learn about their villages: the people who helped them find their voices, chase their dreams, and ultimately arrive at the very curtain call that audiences get to witness.

And what has become so special to me is realizing that even the people we admire most have people they admire. The performers who inspire thousands of audience members have their own sources of inspiration. The artists we look up to are, themselves, looking up to someone else. It is a beautiful, endless chain of people lifting people, stories inspiring stories, and light being passed from one person to another.

As an actor myself, I know just how much that village means. I know the importance of having people who stand beside you through every high and every low. The people who answer the phone after a difficult audition, celebrate the callback as if it were their own, remind you that one rejection does not define you, and show up to every performance with the biggest smile and the loudest applause. Sometimes, they are the people sitting in the audience. Sometimes, they are the people backstage. And sometimes, they are the people who may never see the finished performance but whose love, encouragement, and belief made it possible in the first place.

This industry is built on collaboration, generosity, and community. It is built on people showing up for one another, making room for one another, and reminding one another that there is enough light for everyone to shine. We spend so much time celebrating the people in the spotlight, and rightfully so, but I think there is something equally beautiful about celebrating the people who helped them get there.

The people behind the performances. The people behind the dreams. The people behind the bows.

When I think about my own journey, I don't just think about the roles I have played, the stages I have stood on, or the conversations I have had. I think about the people. Every person I have met through theatre has left me with something: a lesson, a memory, a new perspective, a little more courage, or a reminder of why I fell in love with this art form in the first place. I carry pieces of all of them with me. They are woven into the way I see the world, the way I approach my craft, and the person I continue to become.

I am a mosaic of the people who have inspired me, and I hope that, in some small way, I have become a piece of someone else's, too.

Perhaps that is one of the greatest gifts theatre gives us. Yes, it gives us stories, music, magic, and moments that stay with us long after the final curtain falls. But more than anything, it gives us one another. It gives us a community in which strangers become friends, colleagues become family, and the people we meet along the way become part of our stories forever. It gives us our village. And that village stays with us forever.

So, to my village: every person who has ever believed in me, inspired me, encouraged me, shared their story with me, or simply reminded me that I am not walking this journey alone: thank you. I hope you know how much of your light I carry with me. I am a mosaic of every single one of you.

Because at the end of the day, the most meaningful part of this journey has never been standing in the spotlight. It has been the people who helped me find my way to it.

And Fanny Brice was right all along. People who need people really are the luckiest people in the world.

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