“What are you thankful for in theatre?” It seemed like an easy question, yet as I sit to write this post from my college’s Starbucks, I truly do not know where to start. If I had not fallen in love with UB’s theatre program, I would not be sitting in this Starbucks in Buffalo with my Caramel Brulee Latte, getting ready to start tech week for the fall musical. And if I never went to Starbucks with my friends during Drama Club rehearsal in high school, would I even know that my favorite Christmas drink is the Caramel Brulee? Or would I still be hooked on Peppermint Mocha? So, short answer to the question : I am thankful for a lot. And I could be here for hours.

But something that has kept popping to me in the past couple weeks, is something my friend and roommate Kristin wrote to me in a birthday card last month. She said that I am always unapologetically myself. It made me smile, and laugh a bit because among some of my friends, who are brave enough to dance on the sidewalk, or roll down the windows of the car as we blast “What You Own”, I am usually the one who will blush, and reluctantly join in. Yet, maybe they have rubbed off on me in the best way possible.

No matter what medium you create in, something about theatre requires giving your full self. Onstage you can be really silly, or really vulnerable. Offstage, you have to trust your teammates to get a 30 second quick change in. And when that becomes a habit in the theatre, it can become a habit outside of it too. No matter what, the people around you teach you to give whatever you have, and you’ll probably get really close along the way.

The people that I have met through theatre, whether we are competing for the same role, or always playing opposite each other, are the ones who have always reminded me to be unapologetically myself. And it's not a coincidence that those are the people who make me laugh the hardest, or smile for the longest.

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