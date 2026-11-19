A new musical inspired by the life of artist Frida Kahlo (untitled) is in development for its world premiere to be produced by the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.).

Diane Paulus, the Tony Award-winning director and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the A.R.T. leads the creative team. Mexican playwright Georgina Escobar will write the musical's book, a bilingual, impressionistic take on the artist. Latin Grammy Award-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada will compose the score (Ms. Estrada won a Latin Grammy Award last week for Best Singer-Songwriter Song for “Dime,” from her album Vendrán Suaves Lluvias).

Frida Kahlo's bold and controversial life has been the subject of fascination for biographers, art historians, feminists and dramatists for decades. This new musical will unearth rarely explored layers of this most complex -- and ardently Mexican – genius. The project aims to be a full-throated celebration of Kahlo's joyous spirit of creativity and her unmatched gift for transforming physical and emotional pain into breathtaking beauty.

The A.R.T. world premiere is being created with the support of the family and living heirs of Frida Kahlo; and Corazón Kahlo, the new OS platform that creates an intimate window into the world of Frida. The Fundación Kahlo for Mexican Art and Culture is proud to support A.R.T.'s development and world premiere of the musical, in furtherance of its mission to celebrate and share Mexican art and culture.

Speaking on behalf of the Kahlo Family, Mara Romeo Kahlo, universal heiress to the Frida Kahlo legacy, said, “Frida has been mythologized since she first entered the public consciousness, and my daughters and I have made it our mission to present the world with the Frida known only to her intimates. That is why we created the Museo Casa Kahlo in my childhood home, and it's why I am so excited by Diane, Georgina and Silvana's vision for musicalizing her story.”

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming