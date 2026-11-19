Starting when I was in 1st or 2nd grade and up until when I entered high school, the Artistic Director of the community theater I grew up with had this tradition during his pre-show speech. He would thank all of the sponsors and volunteers who made the night possible, and then he would pose this statement to the audience: "We are all here together, breathing in the same air, sharing in the same story, never to be repeated again". He would then segue into a reminder to turn your phone off, but the sentiment is something I have come back to over time. This idea that theater is an incredibly finite and irreplicable medium enhances just how special the work we do is. It makes what feels mundane into something extraordinary. Rather than "a night at the theater," you are getting a "once-in-a-lifetime experience shared only with the other people in this room". Instead of "performance number 27," it is the 27th opportunity you've been given to connect and share a story with both the people on the stage with you and the people there observing. And once it's done, it will never exist again. Whether you are running it for a weekend or 30+ years, you will never have that same moment again. There is something really rich in this that is reminiscent of the mortality we as humans experience and have to wrestle with. We get one shot at this whole "being a person" thing. There isn't anyone there to call hold, there are no dress rehearsals, and there won't be a matinee tomorrow for us to try again.

All that said, when posed the question that I am sure we are all facing with Thanksgiving just around the corner, "What are you thankful for?", this idea quickly surfaced. Not necessarily because I felt "this is the thing I am the most thankful for in theater," but because through the truth of this idea, I feel I have a lot to be thankful for, both in the opportunity I have to be doing this at all, as well as the things and people it has brought into my life.

Photo evidence of my first ever live theater experience (See the little blonde on the right!)

To touch on the first side of what I am thankful for, I want to start with this sentiment: I wake up every single day grateful this is the thing I get to do. Anyone who has talked to me about theater for even a minute understands the passion and joy I carry. It has been the centering rock of my life for as long as I can remember. My journey with this art form began very early, and for that, I am also incredibly thankful. That is not to say I never have days where I don't want to do the work or days where I just don't have it in me. That also doesn't mean I haven't had my fair share of reality checks. Like, as much as I wanted to be the winner of The Search for Elle Woods, the world just wasn't ready for that, maybe because I was only 18 months old. In all seriousness, though, I get to exist with the privilege of an unwavering love and passion for what I do, and I am more thankful for that than words can truly articulate.

Moving on to something equally as sappy, this art form has brought a lot of really meaningful people into my life. From the cast of the first-ever show I worked on to my peers today at Webster University, I have been so blessed to meet, work with, and connect with some incredible people. You can ask just about any other creative who works in theater: the connections you form are truly like no other, and they can come out of nowhere. That one actor who shared the stage with you for all of 30 seconds may become your best friend. You may end up dating the person who ran spotlights with you that one time. And the transfer student in your college theater program may become one of your closest and dearest friends.

A collection of photos with just a small percentage of the people this art form have brought into my life.

It comes back to this idea of "we've got one shot, one moment, all together". We are all doing this for the first and only time. When we choose to do it together, to share, connect, and bond, it becomes a lot less scary. Sharing the stage with someone who loves the story being told just as much as you is so much easier than having to tell the story on your own. I could talk for hours and name hundreds of names of people who have impacted my life and my journey, so I will let the photos above speak volumes because, when I think of myself as a creative, these are the names and faces I see alongside myself. There is something really special in that.

The last element of this that I am really thankful for are all of the mentors and people I had to look up to. I wouldn't be where I am or who I am today without each one of them. From patient vocal coaches to brilliant directors, to choreographers who continued to have faith in me, to the stage managers who I strive to be a little more like every day, they each add to the art I create today. The number of names and faces who have played key roles in my path as an artist are too many to count and far too many to have photos of, but below is a collection of the few that I do have.

A collection of photos with mentors, teachers, and collaborators!

On top of being grateful for the wisdom and learning each of them has brought into my life, I am grateful that I got to be a part of their "one moment". Because, while I love to get caught up in the "me" of it all, there is a remaining truth that this is also their only go at this art form. They are learning, pivoting, and making the most of their own time, and getting to share that with them, whether that be over a several-year span or just the span of one production of Footloose, is something I am so grateful for. Each one of these individuals not only allowed me to learn about the craft of theater, but also a lens to see myself through that gave me a whole new world of possibilities to grow. I am thankful for that example and want to be that support and learning opportunity for the next generation of theater makers.

At the end of the day, theater reminds us that life is fleeting, beautiful, and meant to be shared. As the curtain rises and falls on each new chapter, I am endlessly humbled by the community that surrounds me, the art we manage to create, and the simple gift of getting to tell stories together before the lights finally go down.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone