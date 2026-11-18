Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Video: Nicholas Christopher Is Making a (Splish) Splash in JUST IN TIME
The Broadway favorite chats about stepping into the hit musical and bringing his own spin to the iconic entertainer.
Nicholas Christopher is back on Broadway! The beloved stage star recently stepped into the role of legendary entertainer Bobby Darin in the hit musical Just in Time, and he's ready to put his own stamp on the production.
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with Christopher at Dolly's to discuss his return to the stage, the whirlwind rehearsal process, and the excitement of taking on a role previously played by Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Jeremy Jordan, and Matthew Morrison.
"It's just really amazing that it seems like this crazy steep mountain you gotta climb in front of you, and it's so daunting," Christopher explained. "And then you have great performers like Jonathan Groff and Jeremy Jordan that have filled these shoes, and you're like, how is this ever going to get done? And then, like it always does, theater magic, it always ends up getting done."
Though Christopher hadn't initially had the chance to catch the production, seeing it for the first time made him realize just how perfectly suited the show was to his love of connecting with an audience.
"I felt like I was in somebody's space that Jeremy Jordan just commanded so beautifully. And I was like, oh, that's what I want to do," he said. "I love having a connection with an audience. I love the fact that an audience can affect me and my interpretation of whatever the moment is."
And while he's following in some formidable footsteps, Christopher isn't simply recreating what came before. In fact, the creative team has been working to make this version of Bobby Darin uniquely his own.
"We're mixing it up a little bit. We're playing with some of the arrangements. We're playing with some of the choreography and some of the lines and stuff, too," he revealed. "They're tailoring the show to my strengths, which is exciting."
Watch the full interview as Christopher discusses the music of Bobby Darin, the challenges of mastering the show's many costume changes, and why this role is the perfect next chapter in his Broadway journey.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Join Heather and special co-host Chris Leavy as they welcome MickeyJoTheatre to the pod! We chat all things Broadway and West End and all the differences that make the tale of these two theatre cities so unique and special.
Act 94: Summertime in the City
Join Heather and Amber as they chat what Broadway happenings have been going on this past week, plus new casting announcements, contests, and see how long Heather can host after half of a root canal today.
Ep 54 - Tom Kirdahy - The Loss Part
Tom Kirdahy is a successful Broadway producer with several shows running in New York concurrently. He brings his extraordinary experiences as an activist and leader during the AIDS crisis, as well as his many years as loving husband to playwright Terrence McNally to the work he does today.
Tea Time with Mikayla Petrilla
#6 - Carrie St. Louis: Returning to Broadway, Just in Time
Welcome to a brand new episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with the incredibly talented Broadway chameleon Carrie St. Louis.
Ep 49 - Michele Pawk - The Critic Part
Michele Pawk is a Broadway star who is disarmingly down-to-earth and as generous as she is talented. She opens up about a long a varied career on Broadway, and how her inner critic has evolved from paralyzing during particularly difficult transitions to a trusted ally in her quest to remain open and authentic in her work and life.
#7 - Casting (And Recasting) a Wide Net: Keeping the Show Fresh with Tom Kirdahy
He’s produced some of New York's biggest hit musicals including JUST IN TIME, HADESTOWN, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, powerful plays like THE INHERITANCE and THE PIANO LESSON, and movies including 2025’s KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN.
Broadway 2025 in Review: Standout Shows, Performances, and the Road to 2026
In this episode of “Half Hour”, we look back at the 2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway year, from new works like John Proctor Is the Villain and Buena Vista Social Club to other standout plays and musicals that stayed with us.
Ep424 - Sadie Dickerson: From Competitive Swimming to Sandra Dee
Transitioning from competitive swimming to the stage requires a specific kind of discipline, but Sadie Dickerson has mastered the pivot. She opens up about the intense audition process for Just in Time, which spanned months and a cross country move to Los Angeles, only to receive the life changing offer while house sitting with some very old dogs.
Act 68: And We Are Just Getting Started
Join Heather and Amber as they play catchup from the last few weeks of all things theater! We also talk about all of the exciting happenings this month and what's to come as the 2025-2026 season starts to heat up and the temps start to cool down.
Act 61: Seasons of Broadway: Concerts, Casinos, and the Flea!
Join Heather and Amber as they chat about all of the hullabaloo that happened during the week(we're looking at you Billy), a brand new way to celebrate with Broadway, our real feelings, and Broadway Flea 101. We will see you there!