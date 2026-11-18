



Nicholas Christopher is back on Broadway! The beloved stage star recently stepped into the role of legendary entertainer Bobby Darin in the hit musical Just in Time, and he's ready to put his own stamp on the production.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with Christopher at Dolly's to discuss his return to the stage, the whirlwind rehearsal process, and the excitement of taking on a role previously played by Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Jeremy Jordan, and Matthew Morrison.

"It's just really amazing that it seems like this crazy steep mountain you gotta climb in front of you, and it's so daunting," Christopher explained. "And then you have great performers like Jonathan Groff and Jeremy Jordan that have filled these shoes, and you're like, how is this ever going to get done? And then, like it always does, theater magic, it always ends up getting done."

Though Christopher hadn't initially had the chance to catch the production, seeing it for the first time made him realize just how perfectly suited the show was to his love of connecting with an audience.

"I felt like I was in somebody's space that Jeremy Jordan just commanded so beautifully. And I was like, oh, that's what I want to do," he said. "I love having a connection with an audience. I love the fact that an audience can affect me and my interpretation of whatever the moment is."

And while he's following in some formidable footsteps, Christopher isn't simply recreating what came before. In fact, the creative team has been working to make this version of Bobby Darin uniquely his own.

"We're mixing it up a little bit. We're playing with some of the arrangements. We're playing with some of the choreography and some of the lines and stuff, too," he revealed. "They're tailoring the show to my strengths, which is exciting."

Watch the full interview as Christopher discusses the music of Bobby Darin, the challenges of mastering the show's many costume changes, and why this role is the perfect next chapter in his Broadway journey.

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