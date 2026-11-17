Ahead of their upcoming sold-out show at The Beacon Theatre, award-winning performers Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit announced today that they are taking their powerhouse vocals and on-stage chemistry on the road, adding additional select national tour dates for Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit: Live in Concert early next year. This comes on the heels of their Grammy nomination yesterday for “Best Musical Theater Album” for CHESS.

Michele and Tveit are set to perform a series of intimate concerts where they will revisit songs from across their careers, swap songs, and share stories from their 20 years of near-crossover in the entertainment industry.

Artist Presale begins Thursday, November 19th at 10AM local. For early access to the best seats, sign up for the presale now at www.LeaAndAaron.com

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 20th at 10AM local.

Between the two of them, Michele and Tveit have appeared in 13 Broadway shows, with their recent collaboration in Chess marking their only crossover. Fans can expect the pair to perform solos and together, trade songs from one another’s catalogs, and share stories from their many years in show business.

“The response to our show at The Beacon Theatre has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re beyond grateful for the enthusiasm and support from our fans,” said Michele and Tveit. “We have had so much fun in rehearsals and are thrilled to extend the tour and bring even more music and unforgettable moments to audiences around the country. We can’t wait to get out there and continue to share this experience with everyone!”

Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit: Live in Concert promises to be a one-of-a-kind celebration of theater, pop music, and the incredible journeys of two of the most talented vocalists of our time.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, February 18- Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

Friday, February 19- Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

Sunday, February 21- Niagara Falls, ON

OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Friday, February 26- New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Saturday, February 27- Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sunday, February 28- Washington DC

Theater at MGM National Harbor

ABOUT Lea Michele:

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author, who most recently starred as “Florence Vassey” in the hit Broadway show “Chess,” which she also produced. Michele is best known for her iconic role as Rachel Berry on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series “Glee.” In 2010, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Television Comedy. That same year, she was recognized in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People List for her incredible performance. From September 2022 to September 2023, Michele took on her dream role, starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Her performance earned rave reviews and broke multiple box office records. Her success in this role led to her inclusion in TIME’s 100 list in 2023. Michele performed at the Time 100 Gala, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2023 Tony Awards, where she performed the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” In October 2023, she made her Carnegie Hall debut, selling out the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City as she performed some of her most beloved songs. Michele’s Broadway journey began at age 8 as Young Cosette in Les Misérables, followed by the original Broadway cast of Ragtime. She later played Shprintze in the 20th anniversary revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Her performance as Wendla in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. The show also received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2021, Michele reunited with her Spring Awakening cast for a special one-night-only concert, captured in the HBO documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” Other television and film credits include “Scream Queens,” “The Mayor,” New Year’s Eve, Same Time, Next Christmas, and Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return. Beyond acting, Michele’s passion for music has defined her career. She has had the honor of performing at the White House for President Barack Obama and took the stage at a major Democratic fundraiser attended by Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Michele has also delivered a powerful performance at the Super Bowl, released four albums, and embarked on international tours, captivating audiences around the world. In 2014, Michele became a bestselling author with her debut book, Brunette Ambition, followed by You First in 2015. With over 10 million social media followers, she is a prominent figure in fashion, beauty, and wellness.

ABOUT Aaron Tveit:

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit is a stage, television and film actor. Most recently, he starred on Broadway as “Freddie Trumper” in “Chess”. He earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and an Outer Critics Circle honor for originating the role of “Christian” in the world premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. On Television, he recently starred in the critically acclaimed MGM+/Amazon series “Earth Abides”, and in Apple TV+’s beloved series “Schmigadoon!,” with Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth. He also appears in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Stories”. Television audiences may also know him as Agent Mike Warren on USA Network’s “Graceland”; from CBS’s comic thriller “BrainDead”; the Emmy Award-winning television musical “Grease: Live,” where he played Danny Zuko; and as Tripp Van Der Bilt on the original “Gossip Girl.” Other Television roles include “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife,” “American Classic,” “The Code,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Tveit’s film credits include Tom Hooper's acclaimed adaptation of Les Misérables, where he played Enjolras opposite Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Russell Crowe. Other films include Out Of Blue, Created Equal, Better Off Single, Undrafted, Premium Rush, Howl, and Ghost Town. His other Broadway credits include the title role in the revival of Sweeney Todd, Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can, and Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Next to Normal, which he originated and developed off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre. In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the original Broadway cast recordings of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Catch Me If You Can, and Next to Normal, as well as his solo album, The Radio In My Head: Live at 54 Below. Tveit has received numerous honors for his theatre work including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next to Normal, and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. He has also earned nominations from the Drama League (Distinguished Performance), the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards (Best Male Dancer), and the Outer Critics Circle Awards (Outstanding Featured Actor), all for his work in Catch Me If You Can. He also has done extensive concert work, most recently selling out Royal Albert Hall, and many other venues in NYC, London, Los Angeles and all across the US.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

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