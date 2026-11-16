Cassidy Else was already cast as Dr. Frank-N-Furter and preparing for rehearsals when she found out she would not be able to play the part. “It was really devastating to be told last minute ‘You’re not going to be Frank-N-Furter, we can’t legally have you be that’,” Else said. However, even with the corset and fishnets ripped from her grasp, her response can only be described as rose-tinted: “It’s not the end of the world.”

Else, a junior majoring in Musical Theatre at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, was destined to fill the shoes of the late great Tim Curry in her first ever “Spooktacular”, a Halloween-themed cabaret put on by WCU’s theatre students every year. Due to compounding rights issues, the Spooktacular has evolved over the years from a full Rocky Horror shadowcast to a patchwork of scenes and songs from horror musicals such as “Carrie”, “Beetlejuice”, and “The Rocky Horror Show” itself. According to the cast and crew, this year proved to be their toughest yet, as they were made aware by university go-betweens that they would not be legally allowed to use characters or storylines from those shows one week into the rehearsal process.

“We do the show on a routine, at the same time every single year for seven years now.” Nyla Burston, who has been involved in the Spooktacular since her freshman year, said. “So it’s not like the department is not aware of it.” Burston, a junior majoring in Media & Culture, serves as choreographer for the Spooktacular, as well as being a member of the student counsel for University Theatre, WCU’s student theatre club.

“The issue we had this year was that not only is [Rocky Horror] on Broadway, but that we’re incorporating our own script [to tie all the numbers together], and with characters that already exist we have to get a thing called ‘Grand rights’, which is super expensive.” Burston explained. “We had to write a whole new script after being told last minute [of the copyright problems], which was kind of stressful and strenuous, just because I do have other things that I’m doing.” she said. “This kind of got me into the theatre department, it was like a passion project. [The Spooktacular] is so near and dear to my heart that we just had to be adaptable [when the rights issues came up]. It became ‘how do we still make something that can be sustainable and last for the community we have here at this school’, because this show specifically is such a big community builder.”

The answer to their troubles proved that truth is stranger than fiction. “I would say what we’re doing now reminds me of Glee.” Burston continued. “Where you have a real life scenario [within the story], and this pre-existing song happens to relate.” Ryan Baker, the director of the Spooktacular, elaborated on the show’s new meta approach. Baker, like Burston, first got involved with the Spooktacular his freshman year, when the show was still a traditional Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast. “I was actually Dr. Frank-N-Furter.” Baker said. “It left a lasting impact on me, and so the following year I decided to get involved as an assistant director.” 2025’s production coincided with Rocky Horror’s return to Broadway, which Baker cites as where the Spooktacular began its first restructuring. “We’re still keeping that essence of tradition rooted in Rocky Horror.” Baker said. For 2026’s Spooktacular, the cast and crew decided to take “write what you know” to the next level. The cast and crew worked together to pen a script in which characters (based on themselves) are also informed by their school at the last minute that they won’t be able to put on a fall show, leading them to put on a secret show that causes chaos within their school. “Although it was mentally stressful to have to write an entirely new script in a week, and break it to the cast that they weren’t able to play these iconic characters, I think in turn [the show] has become something a lot more personal that connected us as a whole because we all went through that together.”

Still, taking on the burden of restructuring a show together a week into rehearsals proved to be felt heavily for performers and crew members alike. “I definitely wasn’t expecting having to expand my brain power to redirect my entire vision for the show two weeks into the semester.” Baker said. Stevie File, Baker’s Assistant Director, agreed on the pressures of having to rebuild the show amidst the beginnings of the semester. “It definitely felt like a sprint.” File said. In addition to his work on the Spooktacular, File had to balance planning out an academic path for his senior year with the trouble of securing a dorm for the school year amidst WCU’s ongoing housing crisis all within the same time frame. Starring performer Cassidy Else also spoke on the difficulties of managing academic demands with the curveball of the Spooktacular, as well as working to pay for school. “It’s hectic. [It spends] a lot of gas money, running back and forth between campus, home, work, and rehearsals. But it’s worth it to do something I love.”

2026’s Spooktacular also marks the first year the show has been performed since the death of Tim Curry. “I tried to inject some of the magic of [Dr. Frank-N-Furter] into the show.” Baker said. “We decided to do ‘Don’t Dream It, Be It’ as our bow song because that, to me, is what Curry and this year’s Spooktacular represent.” Else, who was first introduced to Rocky Horror through joining the ensemble in a community theatre production, said that stepping into the legacy left by Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter felt freeing, even if she wasn’t able to directly inhabit the character. “I found my own power within it, because there’s a little less pressure to be this icon, and instead you can make your own version.” she said. “I think that’s the whole point of a story like ‘Rocky Horror’. You can make it your own.”

Though West Chester University was robbed of the chance for a proper Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast this year, the 50th anniversary of the musical film brought its legacy to theaters across the country. Local theaters like the Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center and the Philadelphia Film Center hosted late night screenings of the film, where despite also missing a shadowcast, audiences still showed up in full costume ready to sing and shout along. The truth of Else’s words rings through a Halloween season undeniably defined by Rocky H orror’s legacy: what has kept this story enduring throughout decades is how people continue to make its traditions their own. Even with Curry gone, even with rights conflicts, even with no shadowcast, Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s creations and ethos live on.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone