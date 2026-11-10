Student Blog: Giving Theater Thanks!

The Broadway & theatre community are pieces of my life that I hold very near and dear to my heart. November means giving thanks, and I truly have so much to be grateful for this year, and I’ll try to keep most theatre-related to make it interesting! But I have to start with what I find extra important to show thanks for, and the number one subject would be my family. They’ve always done so much for me, and especially this year as I’ve seen so many Broadway shows, I usually dragged along a member of my family. Their commitment to helping me see performances is unmatched, and I really don’t know how I could be a theater kid without them. Especially my parents, who watched me do my first musical (The Aristocats) in second grade! And my brother, who is always down to sing a showtune with me.

There are so many experiences I am grateful for this year, I’ve gotten to visit different theatres and see so many different actors who I love perform live. Just this year, I was able to see Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) (twice!), Ragtime, Heathers in NYC, as well as the touring shows of Wicked, The Outsiders, and The Great Gatsby (also twice) right here in Providence, RI. I am extremely grateful for my proximity to Broadway and other live show options that I have. I remember watching the opening number of Ragtime for the first time. I started crying immediately when Caissie Levy came out! It’s moments like those that I am so so grateful for, as Caissie Levy is one of my favorite actors and seeing her live felt like a dream come true. Similarly, this year I stagedoored Two Strangers and was able to meet Sam Tutty, another actor that I strongly admire. The cast of Broadway shows are always so friendly, and it makes me extremely excited to see Two Strangers again at the end of this month!

More personally, I’m grateful for the bonds I made while working in theater, as it had a deep effect on me, especially in high school. My best friend and I met in kindergarten, and we honestly have very opposite interests. One thing that we both love is theatre, and throughout high school (and even a bit in elementary/middle school) we have done shows together. I have loved performing, while my best friend was the stage manager throughout my high school shows. We have created so many memories throughout our high school theater careers, and frequently reflect on them with a smile or laugh. I also met another one of my closest friends through theatre. We met in a production of Moana in high school and performed in many local theatre productions together, and although we went to different schools, being in so many productions together has brought us close. Currently, I’m about to audition for Johnson and Wales’ school musical, the first show since I’ve transferred. While this is a bit scary, I know that theater will grant me more friendships just as it already has throughout my life.

Lastly, I also wanted to reflect on how theater as a whole has moved my life. There are many little things that people overlook/forget about when thinking about performing/watching a performance, and I think these little details can have just as much of an impact. For example, theater extends beyond the friends you make in performances. It can be the little connections you feel with others, such as seeing someone else listening to the Wicked soundtrack and knowing you have something in common without words. It can be wearing a Halloween costume that only you know is a reference to a musical. It can be knowing the answer to a history question because you’ve seen Hamilton too many times. There are so many little ways that being a theater kid can impact your life for the better. In November, (and always!), it's important to reflect on what you’re grateful for and how it impacts your life, especially in these tiny ways. Be sure to let the people that support your frequent singing and obsessed theatre behavior know that you’re grateful for them.

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