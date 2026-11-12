Steve Carell and John C. Reilly Will Lead THE ODD COUPLE on Broadway, Directed by Thomas Kail

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly will star in a new Broadway production of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple, directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail next year. Performances will begin on March 3, 2027, for a 15-week limited engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is Tuesday, March 23, 2027.

The production is produced by Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights), The Season (Mike Karns and Steven Tartick), Thomas Kail, and Emanuel Azenberg, a longtime producer of Neil Simon's work. The revival marks the centennial of Simon's birth and celebrates the legacy of one of America's most prolific and influential playwrights. Simon (1927-2018) transformed American comedy with his incomparable body of work that captured the humor, heartbreak, contradictions, and complexities of everyday life. His plays helped define the American theatrical landscape for generations, and The Odd Couple is one of his most beloved and enduring works. Emanuel Azenberg's celebrated partnership with Neil Simon began with The Sunshine Boys in 1972 and spanned more than 20 Broadway productions, earning numerous Tony nominations and two Best Play Tony Award wins for Biloxi Blues and Lost in Yonkers, with the latter also winning the Pulitzer Prize.

Joining Carell as Felix Ungar and Reilly as Oscar Madison are Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady) as Gwendolyn Pigeon; Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot) as Roy; Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) as Murray; Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Vinnie; Heléne Yorke (American Psycho, Bullets Over Broadway) as Cecily Pigeon; and Tony Award nominee David Zayas (Cost of Living) as Speed.

The creative team for Neil Simon's The Odd Couple includes five-time Tony Award-nominated scenic designer David Korins (Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen); two-time Tony Award-nominated Costume Designer Brenda Abbandandolo (Good Night, and Good Luck, Dog Day Afternoon, Mary Jane, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window); Tony Award-nominated lighting designer Stacey Derosier (Joe Turner's Come and Gone, The Last Five Years, Becky Shaw, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play); and sound designer Jill BC Du Boff (Mother Play, Left on Tenth, Summer, 1976, Hand to God). Casting is by Bernard Telsey, CSA, and Will Cantler, CSA, of The Telsey Office. J. Philip Bassett serves as Production Stage Manager. Baseline Theatrical provides general management.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1965, The Odd Couple was directed by Mike Nichols and starred Walter Matthau and Art Carney. The original production won four Tony Awards and became one of the most beloved comedies of all time, inspiring the 1968 film, a long-running television series, and countless productions around the world.

Director and producer Thomas Kail says, “Neil Simon wrote one of the great American comedies, and it is an honor and a thrill to be part of this exceptional team bringing this play back to Broadway. Underneath the extraordinary humor is something deeply human. Steve and John are two remarkable actors who can make an audience laugh uproariously one moment and move them deeply in the next. We aim to create a world that feels alive, immediate, and can clearly express why this play has endured for more than sixty years.”

“Why are we doing this? We need to laugh. Period," said Producer Jeffrey Seller.

Biographies

Steve Carell (Felix Ungar) is an Academy Award nominee, Golden Globe Award winner, Screen Actors Guild Award winner, and 12-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee whose acclaimed career spans film, television, and theater. He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his transformative performance in Bennett Miller's Foxcatcher, which also earned him Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. His extensive film credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Little Miss Sunshine, The Big Short, Beautiful Boy, Vice, Battle of the Sexes, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and the Despicable Me franchise. On television, Carell won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in “The Office,” and has earned acclaim for his work in “The Morning Show,” “The Patient,” “The Four Seasons,” and HBO's “Rooster,” for which he received his 12th Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2026. The Odd Couple marks Carell's return to Broadway after his debut in 2024 in the title role of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya.

John C. Reilly (Oscar Madison) has earned nominations for an Academy Award, Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Golden Globe Award across an extensive career spanning cinema, stage, television, and music. On Broadway, he earned a Tony Award nomination starring in Sam Shepard's True West alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman, portrayed Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, and appeared in Steppenwolf Theatre Company's The Grapes of Wrath. His stage credits also feature Exit the King and Little Egypt. For his portrayal of Amos Hart in Chicago, he received an Academy Award nomination. His notable film work includes Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Gangs of New York, The Hours, The Aviator, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, The Sisters Brothers, and a Golden Globe-nominated performance in Stan & Ollie. On television, he recently starred in HBO's “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” His most personal endeavor, Mister Romantic, is an intimate vaudeville production that has captivated audiences and critical praise alike, with The New York Times praising it as 'wryly funny, sometimes tender and sad, but always sincere' and Vanity Fair lauding it as “fiercely funny.”

Laura Benanti (Gwendolyn Pigeon). Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. She currently stars as Cindy on Paramount+'s “Mayor Of Kingstown” and has appeared in “The Gilded Age,” “Life & Beth,” “Younger,” “Elsbeth,” “Nashville” and the films No Hard Feelings and Worth, among many others. On Broadway, Benanti has starred in 11 productions, including The Sound Of Music, Into the Woods, Nine, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and Gypsy, for which she won the Tony Award. She also created, wrote, and stars in the acclaimed solo comedy show, Nobody Cares, which had sold-out engagements in New York, Edinburgh, and London and just wrapped up the first leg of its US tour, including sold out shows in Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston. More information can be found at www.nobodycaresisacomedy.com

Kevin Del Aguila (Roy) received a Tony Award nomination and Drama Desk Award for his performance as Osgood in Some Like It Hot. Other Broadway credits include The Fantasticks (Mortimer), Frozen (Oaken), Peter and the Starcatcher (Smee), Yellow Face and Rocky. Off-Broadway: The Baker's Wife, Little Shop of Horrors, Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Jacques Brel…, and God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (Encores!). Television/Film: “Peg+Cat,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Deadbeat,” Disney's Frozen and A24's wildly popular “Hazbin Hotel.” Kevin is also an Emmy Award-winning TV writer, celebrated lyricist, and bookwriter of the musical Altar Boyz. @kevinoftheeagle

James Monroe Iglehart (Murray) is multi-award winning actor who appeared as Louis Armstrong in the Broadway musical A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, earning a 2025 Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. As an 18-year veteran of Broadway, James has performed in such productions as & Juliet, Monty Python's Spamalot, Chicago, Hamilton, freestyle love supreme, Memphis and is best known for winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his comedic turn as Genie in Disney's Aladdin the Musical. Television credits include 'Maniac,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as Coriolanus Burt, “Girls5eva,” “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo,” 'Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Blue's Clues.” Film credits include Three Christs, Disney's Disenchanted and Disney's Wish. Iglehart has headlined sold-out concerts across the country, including, the Hollywood Bowl, 54 Below in NYC and Carnegie Hall. James is an Emmy-nominated voice over actor for the hit Disney Jr. TV series “SuperKitties” as well as lending his voice to Disney's “Kiff,” Disney's “DuckTales,” “Helluva Boss,” “Hazbin Hotel,” and many others on the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Netflix and Apple TV. James appears in several audiobooks including Star Wars: Myths and Legends by George Mann, and Another Country by James Baldwin. He has also used his writing talents to write stories for Marvel Comics. James can next be seen in the upcoming new installment of Disney's Descendants franchise, reprising his role of the Genie in Disney's “Descendants: Hidden Heroes,” coming to Disney Channel and Disney+. His greatest triumphs are his kids, grandkids and being a husband of over 20 years to his wife, Dawn.

Rob McClure (Vinnie) can currently be seen on the new CBS series, “Cupertino.” He is a two-time Tony Award nominee, recognized for his leading performances in Chaplin and Mrs. Doubtfire. His portrayal of Charlie Chaplin also earned him Theatre World and Clive Barnes Awards. His Broadway credits include Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Noises Off, Honeymoon in Vegas, Avenue Q, and I'm Not Rappaport. He originated the role of Daniel Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway and subsequently led its national tour.

Heléne Yorke (Cecily Pigeon) is known for her portrayal of Brooke Dubek in the HBO Max original comedy “The Other Two.” She’s currently recurring on Fox’s “Best Medicine” and can be seen in the upcoming films Hershey and Transcendent (with Cat Cohen). Other television credits include: HBO’s “High Maintenance,” Showtime’s “Masters of Sex,” CBS’s “The Good Fight,” the Epix series “Graves” and The CW’s “Katy Keene,” to name a few. Her Broadway credits include originating the roles of Olive Neal in Bullets Over Broadway and Evelyn Williams in American Psycho, as well as appearing in Grease. She played Glinda in the national tour of Wicked and starred opposite Michael Zegen in the Off-Broadway production of Strategic Love Play. She holds a BFA from the University of Michigan.

David Zayas (Speed) is best known for his role as Angel Batista on the award-winning series “Dexter” (Showtime). He reprised his role in the 2025 revival “Dexter: Resurrection,” as well as “Dexter: New Blood” in 2021. In 2025, Zayas also starred as Richard Manuel in Edgar Wright’s “The Running Man” (Paramount), based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. David is set to star opposite Dakota Fanning in Apple TV’s as-yet-untitled Alex Cary thriller. In 2024, Zayas joined the cast of FX’s critically acclaimed and award-winning series, “The Bear” in its third season. Additional television work includes “Shut Eye” (Hulu), “Gotham” (Fox), “Bloodline” (Netflix), “Blue Bloods” (CBS), “FBI” (CBS), and “Pose” (FX). He has appeared in the films The Interpreter, 16 Blocks, Michael Clayton, The Expendables, Ride, Tallulah, Annie, Body Cam, The Lennon Report, and R#J. David began his acting career with LAByrinth Theater Company in 1992. Productions include In Arabia We’d All Be Kings, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, and Our Lady of 121st Street all written by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman. On Broadway, he appeared in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics by Nilo Cruz and directed by Emily Mann. In 2022, he starred in Manhattan Theatre Club’s Cost of Living, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Most recently, he starred in Manhattan Theatre Club’s Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley.

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