"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Lance Bass Makes Surprise Appearance as Scott Hunter in HEATED RIVALRY Off-Broadway
See footage of Bass on stage alongside Ryan Duncan and Sujaya Sunkara.
Lance Bass visited Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway where he not only stayed to meet the cast afterwards, but also gave a surprise cameo performance as Scott Hunter! See photos and video!
Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody currently stars Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander,' with Ryann Redmond, Shelby Acosta and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Aaron Alcaraz, Dean Cestari and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys.
Photo credit: Austin Ruffer
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode