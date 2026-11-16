The Fantasticks officially opens tonight, November 16, at Broadway's Hayes Theater for a limited 15-week engagement. The long-running musical makes its Broadway debut in a new production directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.

The cast features Maxim Chlumecky, Kevin Del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nathan Levy, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zane Phillips, and Ahmad Simmons.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, The Fantasticks follows two young men whose mothers devise a plan to bring them together romantically. The new production reimagines the musical with a concept reconceived by Jones himself.

Originally produced Off-Broadway, The Fantasticks holds the distinction of being the world's longest-running musical.

But what did the critics think of its Broadway debut? Read the reviews below!

Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times: But the real reason this Second Stage production of “The Fantasticks,” directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, is such an outlier among current Broadway musicals is that it is bereft of the slightest hint of sarcasm, power belting or video trickery. The show basks in quaintness and the magic of traditional theater-making, with its supporting players, expertly portrayed by David Patrick Kelly and Kevin Del Aguila, forming a kind of connective tissue to Shakespeare and vaudeville.

Richard Lawson, The Guardian: Characters still occasionally speak in dreamy and poetic rhyming couplets (some borrowed from the 1894 play Les Romanesques, on which the musical is based). The songs – bookending nostalgia anthem Try to Remember, sprightly parenting metaphor Plant a Radish, swooning lovers’ duet They Were You – are as cute and shimmering and simple as ever. Some of that may be too antiquated for younger viewers, but perhaps the gay, gender norm-bending riff will be enough to sustain their interest, or even earn their hard-won adolescent respect. Older audience members, on the other hand, should have no trouble being transported back to their own youths, perhaps even to their own memories of this cherished show. It’s a Fantasticks for the longtime fans, and a warm invitation to the uninitiated to forgive its slight corniness and succumb to its gentle charms.

Billy McEntee, 1 Minute Critic: After decades reigning as Off-Broadway’s longest-running musical, The Fantasticks arrives on Broadway in a newly reimagined production. Director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli’s joyous staging maintains the charm, wit, and warmth of this unimpeachable show, even if the move to a bigger stage at times reminds audiences why it succeeded on more intimate ones.

David Gordon, TheaterMania: There’s no hiding the fact that The Fantasticks is a product of its time, a breed of show that isn’t merely going extinct; it hasn’t existed for decades. Contemporary audiences may not know what to make of it, but if they just try to remember how innocent theater once could be, they’ll recognize what a rarefied treasure this production is.

Greg Evans, Deadline: With a new approach that reimagines the musical’s star-crossed boy-meets-girl plot for a boy-meets-boy world, this revival directed by Christopher Gattelli arrives in the 21st Century with both a fresh attitude and a devotion to the spirit of a work that all but defined Off Broadway charm nearly 70 years ago.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: A “Fantasticks” virgin no more, I cannot say I lament missing the original, both because the new version, as noted, doesn’t make major departures from the prior one—it’s a meticulously mounted replica, on a modestly larger scale, of the minimalist, story-theater-style original—and because the whimsy factor, while not as nerve-grating as I feared, still has little appeal. That said, the production, directed and choreographed with palpable affection by Christopher Gattelli (“Schmigadoon!”), boasts a wonderful cast that does fine justice to the undeniably lovely score. (One welcome change: simple but richer orchestrations by Sam Davis.)

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: If there’s anything that connects Gattelli’s work on “Fantasticks” to his previous Broadway musicals, “Schmigadoon!” and “Death Becomes Here,” it’s the absurdly comic performances that often lights up his shows. It’s not always clear what The Old Actor and his sidekick The Man Who Dies are doing in this show, but whenever David Patrick Kelly and Kevin Del Aguila are on stage, it is an utter delight.

Dan Rubins, Slant Magazine: But in turning this girl-meets-boy story gay, book writer and lyricist Tom Jones (who died of cancer at age 95 in 2023, a year after this queer revision premiered in Michigan) has allowed Lewis and Matt to inherit the straight couple’s ease of existing in the world, a natural vision of azaleas instead of disaster. And though the underlying material can still come off as self-consciously twee, especially Jones’s minimalist lyric writing, queerness has made The Fantasticks’s central romance tenderly transcendent.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Betwixt all these sweet affairs of the heart comes some visiting old-actors shtick, a lift from “Hamlet” with a “Godspell” or “Pippin” vibe, similarly reflecting the tastes of the aesthetically glorious early 1970s. David Patrick Kelly and Kevin Del Aguila have no trouble with any of that, charmers as both turn out to be. Add in Ahmad Simmons as The Mute (there’s a character type you don’t see much anymore) and you have “The Fantasticks” reborn, not so much as a new creation but in its own image. Updated a little, sure; the world only spins forward. The Hayes Theater becomes like a little oasis for those with a fondness for green grass, yellow grain and a life more tender and mellow.

Patrick Ryan, USA Today: Sure, that may sound like an awfully grandiose way to describe something as well-trodden as “The Fantasticks,” which has been kicking around every high school and community playhouse for decades. But at a moment when so many Broadway shows are crutched by insipid star casting and overblown vocal gymnastics, Christopher Gattelli’s sublime and heart-tugging revival feels like an antidote to an industry that’s increasingly allergic to simple, earnest storytelling.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Still, you’d have to be a hard-hearted cynic yourself to resist the charms of The Fantasticks. This artfully staged revival conjures a nostalgia for plain storytelling, elegant folk melodies with a hint of classicism, and unembellished romanticism — all in a still somewhat intimate setting. No flying witches or swooping vampires or American patriots on spinning turntables. Sometimes all you need is a bell and a whistle — or, in this case, a piano and a harp — to create musical magic.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: The drawback here—it’s not meager—is that the boys’ love affair comes across as tepid. At the same time, the friction between the mothers tends to center around each other’s gardens. As a partisan of the genuine—in my estimation—Fantasticks, I don’t recall any such articulated contretemps. I do recall the camaraderie around “Plant a Radish,” which is wisely retained here and well sung by the adept Miles and Kritzer.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Now, The Fantasticks has arrived on Broadway, courtesy of Second Stage, in a moony production that in many ways matches The Fantasticks in your mind. Same monochromatic set—here, scenic designer Jason Sherwood has created a perfect whitewashed canvas for Jen Schriever’s stunning sunset-hued lighting—just in a bigger venue. Same lush, lyrical songs: the swoony “Soon It’s Gonna Rain”; the tender “They Were You”; the giddy “Metaphor,” both a love duet and a paean to the eponymous part of speech. But now the musicians have expanded to eight (Sam Davis has provided lovely new orchestrations). Director Christopher Gatelli even provides a few thoughtful nods to the original—for instance, replicating the instantly recognizable handwritten logo that was created by Schmidt, a onetime commercial artist.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: This enlargement feels far more intrusive than the change to two boys (rather than a boy and a girl), whose mothers (rather than their fathers) secretly scheme to bring them together by pretending to be in a life-long feud. If this quintessential chamber musical may not be the perfect fit for Broadway no matter what the sexual orientation of the characters, at least the gender switch gives such delightful Broadway pros as Ruthie Ann Miles and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer a chance they wouldn’t otherwise get to help deliver the whimsical fable and the score full of catchy tunes. The cast as a whole credibly deliver (at least to those close enough to the stage) such American standards as “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonne Rain,” which have been covered by hundreds of recording artists from Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand to Gladys Knight and the Pips to Placido Domingo.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Well, consider my words eaten. The charming new Broadway incarnation of The Fantasticks, lovingly directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, has roots in the show’s storied past; Jason Sherwood’s set begins with a ghost-lit evocation of the original Off Broadway run. But it plants itself firmly in the present, and comes to unexpected bloom. “I thought I had planted a turnip or at worst perhaps an avocado: something remotely useful,” says one of the musical’s parents, using a gardening metaphor to describe her rather exotic child. “What need do I have for a rose?” But we all could use a rose right now. The Fantasticks is a bouquet.

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour: Gattelli’s somewhat spiffed-up production, with Jason Sherwood’s more realistic set than the original, seems fitting for Broadway, but he’s retained most of the show’s simple nature, which is essential for the paper-thin material to land properly.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: In the end, what stands out most is that while the moms have problems with each other's gardening approaches, their gay sons are a total non-issue. Six decades since the show burst on the scene, that feels like progress worth singing about. Better, it’s fantastic.