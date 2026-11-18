



Blue Man Group celebrated a milestone 35 years in the making as the iconic trio took the stage at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for the New York premiere of Blue Man Group “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production. The production is currently playing a strictly limited engagement through January 3, 2027. You can also see photos from opening night!

For more than three decades, Blue Man Group was a New York theatrical institution, playing more than 17,000 performances at the Astor Place Theatre before concluding its historic run in February 2025. What began downtown in 1991 grew into an international sensation seen by more than 50 million people worldwide.

“A New Holiday Surprise” features classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity, and human connection.

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