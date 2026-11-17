



Jennifer Lopez reflected on her early career during a conversation with Rachel Zegler at The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), as part of a special event celebrating her concert film, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas.

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The event featured an advance screening of the concert film, followed by a conversation exploring Lopez's career, the influences that shaped her work and the process of bringing her Las Vegas residency to the screen.

Filmed during the final performance of Lopez's sold-out residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas chronicles her journey from the Bronx to international stardom through more than two decades of music and live performance.

Backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble and 16 dancers, Lopez revisits hits including “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don't Cost a Thing,” “On the Floor” and “Let's Get Loud.” The concert also features Broadway standards, contemporary favorites and tributes to legendary Las Vegas entertainers.

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