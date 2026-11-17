"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Jennifer Lopez Recalls Early Career in 92NY Talk with Rachel Zegler
The two performers discussed Lopez's career during a special event celebrating her concert film, THE JLO SHOW: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS.
Jennifer Lopez reflected on her early career during a conversation with Rachel Zegler at The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), as part of a special event celebrating her concert film, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas.
Watch the video!
The event featured an advance screening of the concert film, followed by a conversation exploring Lopez's career, the influences that shaped her work and the process of bringing her Las Vegas residency to the screen.
Filmed during the final performance of Lopez's sold-out residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas chronicles her journey from the Bronx to international stardom through more than two decades of music and live performance.
Backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble and 16 dancers, Lopez revisits hits including “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don't Cost a Thing,” “On the Floor” and “Let's Get Loud.” The concert also features Broadway standards, contemporary favorites and tributes to legendary Las Vegas entertainers.
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