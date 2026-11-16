I began my time at West Chester University in the Fall semester of 2022. After five years and three major changes, it seems like the only constant in my college experience is the fact that West Chester University doesn't have enough housing. No one knows exactly when it started, but by the time I hit the second semester of my freshman year housing at WCU had turned into a lottery system, where even first year students were having to compete to have a bed on campus. The blame has been passed around as to whether it's the Borough of West Chester's fault due to their resistance of housing expansion, or if it's WCU's fault for continuously increasing enrollment numbers despite already not having enough beds for their current study body, but either answer gives little solace to strugglinh students. Student actions made the news, a glorified trailer park was built in hopes of chipping away the problem, but still nothing substantial has been done.

The effects of a housing crisis on a student body trickle down. I grew up a theatre kid, only stepping back from the stage when a combination of puberty-driven anxiety and the COVID-19 pandemic hit like a truck my sophomore year of high school. Since then, I've been eager to push my way back into the theatre world, but as WCU's theatre club only meets at 10:00 PM and I can't drive, I'd have no way to attend meetings and make it back home as a student who has to commute. Students with more to worry about than missing extracirriculars are forced to navigate commutes that take hours while managing academic and job requirements. I've heard more horror stories than I can count of students having to sleep in their cars because they just don't have enough time to make it home between late night job shifts and early morning classes. The issues compound: classes, rehearsals, meetings get missed. A college student's schedule is like Laura Wingfield's glass menagerie, the illusion of order is so quickly shattered by the slightest bump. What does a bad grade, or your role in a musical, or your place on the board of a club matter when you don't know if you'll have a roof over your head next semester? WCU has a constant stream of students going in and out, drawn in by the affordable tuition only to leave again once living at the school becomes a clear impossibility. What other choice do they have?

The most egregious aspect of the West Chester University housing crisis isn't the dehumanization of the students by forcing them to compete for beds, it isn't even the fact that an 18 year old's housing security could be engineered by people older and richer and more powerful than they could ever hope to become: it's the way everyone has accepted its stifling of life and culture at WCU. When there's a housing crisis, West Chester University itself becomes the antithesis of home for some students. It doesn't just become the place you don't live, it becomes the place you can't live. Commuter students can't enjoy what campus has to offer. They can't sit on a bench and feel the sun on their face when their schedule revolves around beating traffic. They can't explore interests to try and figure out what kind of adult they want to become when they have to choose between that and getting home. Making friends, connecting, being present all become an either-or, a sacrifice you have to make in favor of affordable rent. WCU's campus doesn't feel like home to the vast majority of its student body, because that's the message that gets sent when a housing crisis becomes a fact of college life.

Whenever I see post-grads discussing campus life, the song "Home" from the musical The Wiz comes to mind. A place looked back on as a stepping stone on the path to growing up, a fantasy land akin to Oz that teaches you how to be the person you need to become. It's a utopia everyone deserves, the basis for so many ideas of what perfect community should look like. Accessibility, belonging, security. None of these terms feel applicable to a school where teenagers are competing in a lottery for beds. West Chester University isn't the only school in the country suffering from a housing crisis, it isn't even the only school in Pennsylvania suffering from a housing crisis. We still don't know who to blame, so we must look to the only people we can: a nation of adults content with the academics, social lives, and college experiences of their children suffering. No college student should feel like they can't call their campus home, but with all the battles they have to fight already at that time in their lives, who can blame them for feeling too tired to fight a situation the real adults have already given up on? When I think of home, I think of a place where there's a world full of love, like yours, like mine. But what kind of world do we live in if "there's no place like home" is something college students need to take literally?

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