The school year is going by fast! At my school, we are a little over halfway through the semester. I am excited to say that I am doing pretty well in school, but the work is never done!

Due to the sheer number of hours of dance and theatre that I do outside of school, balancing studies and sleep is difficult. I have found that using time in between classes and activities is the most effective way for me to get things done.

By mapping out my day and the time that I will spend going from place to place, I assign specific homework assignments to the time that I have between the activities. Using the twenty to forty-five minutes that I have in a coffee shop before an activity allows me to put a constraint on the amount of time I am able to spend on each assignment. This is very helpful to me because I am a very deliberate person and often take more time than I should on smaller assignments. This helps me to work more efficiently and maximize sleep.

Another way that I balance school and theatre is by asking for help. I have learned that communicating your needs allows other people to understand how they can help you. Communicating with different directors and artistic mentors changes the way that rehearsal absences are perceived. I have found that when I explain that I am missing or coming late to rehearsal for another important rehearsal, directors are less likely to be frustrated with me, and more likely to provide more guidance when catching up on what I missed. Communicating with teachers about show dates, tech rehearsals, and absences has also helped me to work around stress on weeks when intense rehearsals fall on the same weeks as big tests.

At my school, there is time cut out each day for students to participate in clubs, go to office hours, and go to study halls. Last year, I was able to use that time almost every day for homework. This year, as I have moved into more leadership positions and honor societies at school, I have found that I have fewer days when I can use that time to finish assignments during those thirty minutes. To make up for the lost study hall, I have focused on using extra class time to finish homework during the instructional period, rather than using that time to relax.

Despite being very busy, I firmly believe that my friends are my support system, and that they are key to my success. To balance my responsibilities and my social life, I have a few rules for myself. Primarily, I always eat lunch with my friends. I do not allow the short amount of time I have during the school day to relax to be consumed by schoolwork or practice. I also make sure that I plan at least one social activity each weekend. Weekends are often busy, but it is important to me to make sure that my friends know that I will make time for them.

The pressure on high school students is immense, especially as they apply or prepare to apply for college. Finding balance between school and theatre is necessary to manage stress effectively. Spending time wisely and asking for help have allowed me to be successful and get the support I need without compromising sleep or social connection.





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