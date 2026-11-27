New York City is filled with plenty of places to grab a drink, have a bite or meet for coffee — but if you’re looking for a spot that theater artists are buzzing about, BroadwayWorld has you covered.

Before or after a show is the perfect time to hit up a popular bar or restaurant in the theater district, and there are a handful of hangs around the Big Apple that are perfect for the die-hard Broadway fan.

Below are a few places to check out if you want to schmooze like the stars.

Glass House Tavern

Located at 252 W. 47th Street right next door to Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre, Glass House Tavern is a popular spot for actors, artists and audience members to debrief after the theaters go dark. The bar usually fills up after performances, so if you hope to get a seat, you better head straight over following curtain call. Alongside its cocktails, the bar menu is filled with snacks perfect for any mood. The Truffle Risotto Balls are a must!

Sardi’s

Though Sardi’s — located at 234 W. 44th Street — is currently closed as it undergoes renovations before reopening under new management, it is hands-down a theater staple. Caricature portraits of celebrities and theater legends hang on the walls, and the bar has been home to many theatrical press events, celebrations and afterparties. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the restaurant was acquired by The Shubert Organization; it has said it plans to reopen this fall, though an exact date has not been announced.

Schmackary’s

If you’re looking for a sweet treat before or after a show, head over to Schmackary’s (located at 362 W. 45th Street, just down the block from Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre). The beloved bakery is known for its involvement in the Broadway community, hosting events like Broadway Bakes, in which celebrated stars work behind the counter to raise money in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. And, as BroadwayWorld recently reported, owner Zachary “Schmackary” Schmahl recently launched Broadway Schnacks, a video series in which he chats with a different Broadway star about their life and career over, well… cookies!

Joe Allen, located at 326 W. 46th Street, is where Broadway flops flourish. As the story goes, according to its website, the restaurant opened in May 1965, and that year, the cast of the Broadway musical Kelly — featuring a book and lyrics by Eddie Lawrence with music by Mark Charlap — gave them a poster of their show for the wall. It ran for one performance. “Since then, it’s become a Broadway tradition for those unlucky flops to adorn our walls,” the website states. “Everyone remembers the hits, but we revel in the flops.” Bar Centrale lives in a converted apartment upstairs and opens at 5 p.m. for evening cocktails.

Civilian Hotel

Located at 305 W. 48th Street, the Civilian Hotel was designed by Tony Award-winning set designer and architect David Rockwell, so Broadway is in its bones. There are plenty of places to hang out at the Civilian, including the Starchild Rooftop and the Rosevale Cocktail Room, where theatrical press events and fabulous parties have previously been held.

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

While it’s not every day that Broadway stars are just hanging around the Carlyle (located at 35 E. 76th Street), the most fabulous party of the year is usually held there each June. Following the Tony Awards, the celebration at the Carlyle tends to be everyone’s final stop of the night. Broadway stars, producers, press agents and A-list attendees are seen partying until the wee hours of the morning, and people tend to leave just as the sun starts to rise. Read BroadwayWorld’s recap of this year’s party here. The Carlyle is also home to the Café Carlyle, an intimate supper club with some of the best cabaret performances in New York City. If you’re going, don’t forget to dress to impress!

Marie’s Crisis Café

If you feel the need to sing your heart out, head to the West Village for an evening at Marie’s Crisis, the famed piano bar located at 59 Grove Street. Broadway lovers usually pack into the bar and gather around the piano, where show tunes are being played just about all night long. It’s the best singalong you can possibly find in all of Manhattan. And if you’re lucky, sometimes a Broadway star will be there! There’s video of Cynthia Erivo performing “I Can Do Better Than That” from The Last Five Years in the middle of the crowd, and Shoshana Bean once sat on Marie’s beloved piano to sing “Fly, Fly Away” from Catch Me If You Can.

54 Below

54 Below, located below Broadway’s Studio 54, has been open since June 2012. Since then, it has hosted an endless list of Broadway performers, cabaret greats and aspiring actors in the city. Its programming is extensive, so you’ll always find a show to catch, and its intimate setting allows fans to get an up-close-and-personal experience with their favorite stars before, during and after the concert.

Located on the mezzanine level of The Public Theater, The Astor is the perfect place for post-show or post-concert cocktails if you’re seeing a production at The Public or a performance at Joe’s Pub. The restaurant opened in September, according to Eater, following a renovation of the space that previously housed The Library, and it features photographs, letters and other artifacts from The Public’s history.

Worldwide Plaza

The spot between 49th and 50th Streets next to New World Stages in Midtown Manhattan is the ultimate hangout spot for the theater crowd — especially on sunny days! It’s the perfect place to meet up with friends, relax before or after seeing a show at New World or grab a bite to eat at Barking Dog Hell’s Kitchen or Dear Rufino Taqueria & Bar.

Photo Credit: Civilian Bar1, Johnny Miller

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