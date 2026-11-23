BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen performer Steven Hack has died at 68. Hack is best known for appearing in the original Broadway cast of Cats, as well as in the Broadway and touring productions of A Chorus Line.

Hack grew up in St. Louis and studied acting at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (A.A.D.A.). He made his professional debut as one of the teenage dancers in the 1978 film Grease, before making his Broadway debut in Coolest Cat in Town.

Hack went on to appear in several Broadway productions, including the original cast of Cats, in which he spent five years performing, and A Chorus Line. Before playing Greg in the national tour of A Chorus Line, Hack served as an understudy for four roles. He also participated in the production's record-breaking 3,389th Broadway performance.

Hack's other stage credits included The Odd Couple with Nathan Lane, South Pacific with Reba McEntire and Paint Your Wagon at The Geffen Playhouse. He also returned to New York to appear in Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway productions of Counsellor-at-Law, alongside John Rubinstein.

Hack appeared in the Los Angeles production of Counsellor-at-Law, which received an L.A. Ovation Award and ran for seven months. He never missed a performance across any of the productions in which he appeared. He also performed in the radio adaptation of the play for L.A. Theatre Works, accumulating an extensive number of performances of the work throughout his career.

A founding member of Interact Theatre Company, Hack appeared in productions including Death of a Salesman, Our Town, The Laramie Project, A Little Night Music and She Loves Me. His work in the one-man play Willie's Son earned him nominations for Ovation and A.D.A. Awards. He was also a member of Los Angeles' Musical Theatre Guild, appearing in productions including A Man of No Importance, Titanic and The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Following his Broadway career, Hack moved to Los Angeles, where he continued working in film and television. His screen credits included the feature films Thor: The Dark World and S.W.A.T., as well as guest appearances on television series including American Horror Story: 1984, Fresh Off the Boat, Marvel's Agent Carter, Criminal Minds and The Mentalist. He also appeared in numerous commercials, both on camera and in voice-over work. He was a member of the Television Academy for more than 20 years.

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