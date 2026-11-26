



The hills are alive... all throughout North America! The Sound of Music continues its run on tour, and just in time for the holidays, we have a very special sneak peek of "My Favorite Things", performed by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess. Watch an exclusive performance from the iconic musical, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre.

The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”

Lisa Howard recently joined the company for their second year as the Mother Abbess, along with Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, and Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp. Check out their upcoming tour stops here.

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