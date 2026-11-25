





Kara Lindsay and the company of MARY POPPINS perform "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" in new footage from Paper Mill Playhouse, where Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's musical opened the theater's 88th season in Millburn, New Jersey. Lindsay previously led the cast in "A Spoonful of Sugar" rehearsal footage.

Based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, MARY POPPINS follows a mysterious nanny who arrives at the Banks household, bringing adventure, imagination and a little discipline to two mischievous children. The musical has a book by Julian Fellowes and original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, and its score includes "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "Step in Time."

Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee directs, with choreography by Denis Jones. The cast features Lindsay as Mary Poppins, Will Burton as Bert, Will Blum as George Banks, Ashley Blanchet as Winifred Banks, Natalie Charlé Ellis as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Alvin Crawford as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman and Sam Faulkner as Robertson Ay. Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Emery Layne Large alternate as Jane Banks, and Max Ryan Burach and Rocco Van Auken alternate as Michael Banks.

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