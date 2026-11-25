



The stars are aligning on Broadway! Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of the revolutionary astronomer, is preparing for its opening night at the Shubert Theatre, where audiences are already discovering its electrifying rock score and remarkably timely story.

“The first week of previews for this show is one of the most extraordinary things I've ever experienced,” shared Raúl Esparza, who stars in the title role. “Honestly, that first performance, the audience made me feel like I was levitating. Not just me, but the show. The most exciting thing that's been happening is listening to an audience discover the show, listening to them hear the songs, and then respond to the characters.”

Though set centuries ago, the musical explores questions about truth, authority, and intellectual curiosity that feel especially relevant today.

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“Galileo is certainly a meditation on how we engage with the truth,” explained Joy Woods, who plays Galileo's daughter, Virginia. “Curiosity, I think, is at an all-time low, so I hope people leave the theater curious... We have such unlimited access to knowledge and information that people aren't really reaching for it anymore. So I hope that there's a sort of inspiration and curiosity to reach for something after this.”

Beyond entertaining audiences with its sweeping story and powerful score, Esparza hopes that the musical will inspire theatergoers to recognize their own ability to effect change.

“The real big thing that this story is trying to do is I hope people know that one voice matters,” he added. “One voice matters. That's what I think this play is all about. One voice matters. Speak up.”

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Michael Major catches up with the company of Galileo to discuss bringing the ambitious new musical to Broadway, the thrill of performing its rock score, and why the story of a man who challenged the world's understanding of the universe still resonates today.

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