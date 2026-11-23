Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced the New York premiere of Ceilidh, [kay-lee], a new musical which features a score and book by Scottish writers Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (Hi My Name Is Ben, The Snow Goose) with direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!, The Rocky Horror Show).

Performances will begin on Saturday, June 19 with an opening set for Thursday, June 24, 2027. This is a limited run through August 8, 2027.

Ceilidh brings one of Scotland’s oldest and most beloved traditions to PAC NYC. Told in the way of every great ceilidh—with dances, drinks and songs—we follow one family’s unforgettable story as it unfolds across the room. As you share the experience with those around you, this joyful and moving journey reminds us that the people we love never leave us. Come alone, bring friends, or gather the family. You’ll laugh, you might even dance,and you're sure to have one hell of a night out. Find yourself a hand to hold and join us on the dance floor.

“I believe quite fiercely that all theater should be an engine for joy, but there is no joy quite like the joy of Ceilidh. In my time with this show, I’ve learned that Ceilidh - whether you can pronounce it or not - is not just a musical, it is oxygen. I’m enormously grateful to Scott and Claire for trusting an American clown with this beautiful and deeply Scottish world, and to the extraordinary Scottish and American collaborators who are bringing it to life together,” said Sam Pinkleton. “Ceilidh has given me life and thawed me out. I hope it can do the same for even the most frozen of New Yorkers.”

“We began writing Ceilidh during the pandemic. At the time, our oldest Scottish tradition - gathering folk to dance and have a lovely time together - felt distant, and something we might not experience in the same way again. We also wondered if we’d perhaps had the worst idea for a musical of all time... But as the show began to grow; as audiences joined again with one another - both back in Scotland and here in the US - it’s been a reminder that, despite all the complications the mad little world we share offers, people do want to be together. We’re thrilled that PAC NYC will be the place we get to gather for the first time in New York City. And maybe have a dance or two while we’re there!” – writers Scott Gilmour & Claire McKenzie

"I experienced Ceilidh in a developmental production and was completely enthralled by the experience; I immediately became determined to share it with PAC NYC audiences.Ceilidh is a powerful and joyous theatrical event, rooted in the rich traditions of its Scottish creators, Scott and Claire, and brought to life through Sam’s unique storytelling and staging” says Bill Rauch, Artistic Director. “With Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, we’re building a wonderful tradition at PAC NYC: filling our summers with bold, exuberant productions where audiences of all ages can celebrate the joy of live performance. I can’t wait to spend the warm summer months immersed in Ceilidh!”

The production features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Rachel Hauck (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), costume design by Sarah Laux (The Band’s Visit), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Sunday in the Park with George at Pasadena Playhouse), and music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice).

The full company will be announced soon. TICKETS for Ceilidh will be available in early 2027.

Originally commissioned by the Grove/Whitman Commissioning Program, Ceilidh had its first developmental workshop in Glasgow, Scotland in August 2024 at the renowned Cottiers and premiered in North America in the fall of 2025 at the M&T Bank Exchange / France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, MD. Ceilidh premiered in the UK at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 7 -17 October, before moving on to Shoreditch Town Hall for a four-week residency, ahead of a UK-wide tour.

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