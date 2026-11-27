It's Christmastime in the city! The holiday season has arrived in New York City, bringing with it twinkling lights, festive decorations, and plenty of yuletide cheer. While there's no shortage of ways to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in the Big Apple, some of the season's greatest magic can be found on stage!

From beloved Christmas classics and dazzling dance performances to festive concerts, Broadway spectaculars, and hilarious holiday comedies, New York City's theaters and performance venues are filled with entertainment for audiences of all ages. Whether you're looking to start a new family tradition, revisit a longtime holiday favorite, or discover something completely unexpected, there's a show to help make your season merry and bright.

Planning a holiday trip to New York City or looking for a festive night out closer to home? We've rounded up some of the best Christmas shows, holiday musicals, concerts, ballets, and seasonal performances happening across NYC in November and December 2026, with select productions continuing into January 2027.

Check out our complete guide to holiday shows in New York City in 2026 below, and get ready to celebrate the season!

This feature is sponsored by The Shops at Columbus Circle. Situated in the heart of Manhattan, The Shops at Columbus Circle is an iconic destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment-loved by locals and visitors alike. With over 40 specialty retailers, including J.Crew and Hugo Boss, and more than 10 restaurants and bars ranging from casual Parisian-style cafes, to acclaimed Michelin-starred dining, the center offers something for every taste. LEARN MORE!

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Running at the Broadhurst Theatre

Through January 3, 2027

This holiday season, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, makes its Broadway Premiere at the Broadhurst Theatre. Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, the play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of celebrated actors gathers to perform Frank Capra’s timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.

Five of stage and screen's most beloved and dynamic stars bring a bevy of Bedford Falls characters to life for the Broadway debut of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells leads the company as George Bailey, opposite two-time Tony nominee Megan Hilty as Mary Bailey. Six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess earns his wings as Clarence and others, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Harry Hamlin takes on the villainous Mr. Potter and others, and four-time Emmy nominee Lisa Rinna plays Violet and others.

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Blue Man Group "A New Holiday Surprise"

Running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Through January 3, 2027

For more than three decades, Blue Man Group was a New York theatrical institution, playing more than 17,000 performances at the Astor Place Theatre before concluding its historic run in February 2025. What began downtown in 1991 grew into an international sensation seen by more than 50 million people worldwide.

“A New Holiday Surprise” features classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity, and human connection.

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A Kidman Carol

Running at New World Stages

Through December 30, 2026

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart — or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.

A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream from Lucille Lortel and Queerty Award-nominated playwright Kevin Zak (Ginger Twinsies) that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true....might actually be a nightmare?

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The Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Running at Radio City Music Hall

Through January 4, 2027

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes returns to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall. A staple of the holidays in New York City, the awe-inspiring Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the incomparable Radio City Rockettes throughout nine show-stopping numbers. The production, which can only be seen at Radio City Music Hall, blends classic numbers that audiences know and love, such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage, including expansive digital projections. In 2024, the production introduced cutting-edge holographic technology in a new scene starring Santa Claus and set to the holiday classic “We Need A Little Christmas.” Paired with the digital projections, the holographic animations in this scene immerse audiences in holiday wonder while referencing classic Rockettes numbers with images of a double decker bus, wooden solders, rag dolls, and more. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 72 million people from around the world.

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A Christmas Carol

Running at PAC NYC

Through January 3, 2027

Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, returns to NYC, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. The production is co-directed for PAC NYC by Thomas Caruso. A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

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The Dead, 1904

Running at The American Irish Historical Society

Through January 3, 2027

You are cordially invited to step into the heart of Edwardian Ireland for an evening at the Morkans’ annual holiday party. Right on Fifth Avenue, inside a Gilded Age mansion, you’ll join the characters of James Joyce’s beloved story, The Dead, 1904, in a richly immersive and unique theatrical experience. Set in Dublin, The Dead, 1904 tells the story of a Christmastime gathering hosted by sisters Kate and Julia Morkan. Over an authentic 20th century feast, you’ll meet their friends—a celebrated tenor, a wayward alcoholic, and married couple Gabriel and Gretta Conroy—as they laugh, bicker, and ponder the nature of life and death.

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George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Running at the David H. Koch Theater

Through January 3, 2027

New York City Ballet opens the 2025–26 season of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. Since premiering in 1954, NYCB’s staging of Balanchine’s holiday work has become one of the most widely attended versions of The Nutcracker in the United States, drawing more than 100,000 audience members each year.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s score, the production features choreography by Balanchine, scenery by Rouben Ter-Arutunian, costumes by Karinska, and lighting by Mark Stanley after the original design by Ronald Bates. The staging includes more than 150 NYCB dancers and musicians and more than 120 students from the School of American Ballet performing in alternating casts. Notable production elements include a Christmas tree that expands from 16 to 41 feet, a staged snowstorm, a nine-foot-wide Mother Ginger costume weighing 85 pounds, and a finale requiring one million watts of lighting.

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The New York Pops: Sleigh Bells Ring

Running at Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

December 18-19, 2026

The New York Pops celebrates the season with Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez. A New York City tradition, this festive evening of classic carols and new holiday favorites fills Carnegie Hall with cheer.

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Love Actually: Live In Concert

Running at The Kings Theatre

December 5, 2026

Fall in love with the beloved holiday classic Love Actually all over again as it plays in its entirety on a full-size screen while a live orchestra performs the soundtrack, including Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, live.

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Holidays with the NY Phil

Handel’s Messiah

Running at David Geffen Hall

December 9-13, 2026

Join us a favorite holiday tradition! Handel’s setting of Biblical texts reaches operatic heights and is full of iconic melodies. A stellar cast of soloists and the chorus of Music of the Baroque are conducted by Jane Glover, whose previous Messiah with the NY Phil was lauded as "superb” (The New York Times).

Sounds of the Season

Running at David Geffen Hall

December 11-12, 2026

Celebrate the season with a festive matinee concert of joyous holiday music. The entire family will love the jingling bells of Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, the Sugar Plum Fairy’s delicate dance from The Nutcracker, Vince Guaraldi’s beloved music for A Charlie Brown Christmas, Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, and some seasonal surprises that are sure to warm your heart on a cold winter’s day.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Syone

Running at David Geffen Hall

December 17-20, 2026

Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard on a massive screen while the Orchestra performs John Williams’s iconic score. It’s a surround-sound cinematic experience like no other!

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The Magic Flute

Running at the Metropolitan Opera

December 11- January 2, 2027

A beloved New York holiday tradition, Mozart’s enchanting fable takes the stage in the Met’s abridged, English-language production by Julie Taymor—the Tony Award–winning director of Broadway’s The Lion King. Running under 90 minutes and dazzling audiences with vibrant sets, colorful costumes, and eye-popping puppetry, it’s the perfect show for the holidays and a delightful introduction to opera for audiences of all ages.

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Joel and Julia's Advent Carolndar

Running at Town Hall

December 14, 2026

dvent Carolndar is the digital initiative where Broadway veterans Julia Mattison (Tony nominee, Death Becomes Her), and Joel Waggoner (Titanique, School of Rock) wrote a new holiday song every day in the 25 days leading to Christmas, performs live in a brand new theatrical run. Featuring songs from all the seasons of Advent Carolndar, as well as one-time-only improvised carols, Mattison and Waggoner stir up dingle-bongle (holiday cheer) and mayhem, with special guests, clams, and a Christmas witch.

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A Christmas Carol

Running at the Merchant's House Museum

Through January 3, 2027

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented online by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum. Performances were filmed in the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

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Nutcracker Rouge

Running at Theater XIV

Through January 30, 2027

Company XIV’s hedonistic holiday classic returns for twelve weeks only. The lavishly naughty melange of athletic circus artists, enchanting chanteuses, burlesque dancers, and baroque excess liberate a familiar tale with sensual and opulent flair. Leave the kids at home and revel in decadence this holiday season at Nutcracker Rouge.

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Drunk Christmas Carol

Running at the Ruby Theatre

Through January 3, 2027

When Midtown's most eligible miser is visited by three ghosts, will he change his ways or get totally Scrooged? One block from the Bryant Park holiday crowds, The Drunk Shakespeare Society is decking the halls of a hidden speakeasy.

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Running at 54 Below

Through December 19, 2026

Ring in the holidays with one of Broadway’s biggest stars, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga. Best known for her leading roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Once On This Island, and Allegiance, this global artist was bestowed the honor of “Disney Legend” for her signature singing roles in Aladdin and Mulan. Star of the 2023 PBS special ”Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” and acclaimed for her 2024 Christmas release “Sounding Joy,” Lea returns to 54 Below with a show for all ages sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

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The 16th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza

Running at 54 Below

December 11-13, 2026

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage. Yule love it.

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Norm Lewis: The Holiday Tradition Continues

Running at 54 Below

December 21-24, 2026

It’s official, the holiday season truly begins when Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) returns to 54 Below. Back for his 2026 holiday residency and 12th spectacular season in Broadway’s Living Room, the Tony Award® nominee and Emmy-nominated star of Broadway, film, and television once again brings his signature warmth, powerhouse vocals, and joyful spirit to one of New York City’s most beloved holiday traditions.

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Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings

Running at Sony Hall

December 20, 2026

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in New York. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Christmas Carols on Strings at Sony Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight.

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54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol

Running at 54 Below

December 14, 2026

In this concert of Jim Henson’s most merry of movie musicals, experience “Marley & Marley,” “When Love Is Gone,” “One More Sleep ’Til Christmas,” and more like never before. Featuring an all-star cast, your “Thankful Heart” will be full to the brim with holiday cheer. So don’t be a Scrooge and come on down for a night you won’t soon forget!

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