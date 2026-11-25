It was announced today that the 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be delayed until Saturday, November 28, as severe weather is expected to move through New York City on Thanksgiving Day. Organizers are anticipating an 8:30 a.m. start for the rescheduled event.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said in a statement to NBC News.

The announcement follows two days of rehearsals featuring Broadway stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Ramos, Jarrod Spector, and members of the cast of Schmigadoon!, among others.

To commemorate its 100th march, Macy’s had assembled an unprecedented joint Broadway performance in place of its customary showcase of individual productions. Dubbed the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration, the 10-minute musical presentation will span several generations of musical theater.

The previously announced performance lineup includes artists from Hamilton, Rent, Chicago, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Disney’s Aladdin, The Lost Boys, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show and Schmigadoon!

Check out some of the past parade performances here!

Julianne Hough was tapped to introduce the segment, which features musical arrangements by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, with Sarah O’Gleby serving as creative producer. The Radio City Rockettes and the Broadway-bound Paddington the Musical were also scheduled to participate in the festivities.

Weather-related safety concerns have loomed over preparations for the centennial event, particularly regarding its giant character balloons. Restrictions governing the parade prevent the balloons from flying in sustained winds above 23 miles per hour or gusts of 34 miles per hour or greater.

Macy’s is working with its partners to accommodate the change of date. Further information regarding Saturday’s festivities, including any adjustments to the entertainment lineup and television coverage, remains forthcoming.

The event was originally slated for a live broadcast on NBC and Peacock, followed by a 2 p.m. encore presentation.

“Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year,” Macy’s said. “We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”

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