Expressing my gratitude for the performing arts . . . where do I even begin?

I've been obsessed with theater for most of my life, and it's occurred to me throughout this time that theater is more than just a phase for me. It's more than the occasional production I find myself a part of, because a jam-packed school schedule does tend to make extracurriculars difficult, or the intense year-long fixations that I form periodically over a single or collection of shows. From the moment I got into theater, which was incidentally during the global pandemic, it has served as a beneficial tool that has gotten me through many of the hardest things in my life.

In 2020, as a 3rd grader with unmedicated ADHD and no siblings to maintain constant entertainment, I had no idea how to navigate the pandemic, and the months of sitting at home. Then, in July 2020, the Hamilton proshot was released, spanning a fixation of two years that cured my boredom. I'm not exaggerating when I say Hamilton is what got me through COVID, and there are not enough words I can produce in a single blog to express my gratitude for it.

My next big musical fixation occurred in 7th grade, which I can confidently say was the hardest year of my life in terms of social challenges and identity instability. From what I've heard 7th grade tends to be a rocky year for most, so it was fitting that I became entranced with Heathers the Musical. Every time my family went on a trip, I made it a tradition to rewatch the Heathers proshot because Airbnb TVs tended to have the channel that carried it. At that time in my life Heathers was definitely the most edgy YA piece of media that I had discovered, and with that came a transition in the type of content I viewed. For my 14th birthday my parents surprised me with tickets to see the Off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical, and with that my hyperfixation reached its peak.

The transition from middle school to high school is nothing short of difficult, and it was incredibly fortunate that I discovered Next to Normal at that time. I don't know what it is about pieces of media that make me cry, but watching a musical as intricate and truthful as Next to Normal changed my life and my freshman year. During your teen years I think it's fair to say that you experience a whirlwind of emotional instabilities, crashes, identity crises, and despite not being able to directly relate to the events in Next to Normal, it was healing to view something in my preferred language (a musical) that discusses and dissects mental health and wellness so authentically and complexly. Of course, with a Next to Normal obsession comes an almost instant Jack Wolfe fanaticism, and since I was able to jump on that train at the beginning of his Hadestown run, I got the chance to see him perform as Orpheus in Hadestown, which reminded me why I love theater so much in the first place. I will never be able to express enough gratitude for that little New York trip.

This year, as a high school Sophomore, I had the chance to go to New York two weeks before the school year started and see the magnificent, masterpiece The Lost Boys and I fell in love. I've always been fascinated by the 80s, as I was with my Heathers obsession and a love for classic 80s films like The Breakfast Club and Stand By Me. Seeing The Lost Boys reinforced my love for the 80s, and specifically in that decade, an appreciation for the clothing and accessory styles. After seeing The Lost Boys, I've had a bit of a style change as I've allowed myself to start investing in more vintage clothing styles, and as a kid who's had a tendency to question my identity a decent amount, finding new styles of clothing that I enjoy has been helpful for self-discovery.

Overall, theater has provided many supports for me during my life including being a refuge to ease the difficult transitions and a lens into my identity. I don't know where I'd be right now if I didn't have theater to spark so much positivity in my life.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone