When I first wrote about being cast in two productions this semester, I had no idea just how much they could mean to me. There is something incredibly unique about spending weeks creating something alongside a group of people. From going over harmonies and choreography to dressing room conversations, inside jokes during warm-ups, and the little moments in between blocking, I found myself surrounded by people who made every day a little brighter. Day by day, I found myself becoming more and more grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Godspell.

At the beginning of this process, I only knew one person in the whole cast and creative team. I remember walking into our first rehearsal being so nervous because I didn’t know quite what to expect; I never could have anticipated how much these people would come to mean to me. Somewhere over rehearsals, a group of people who had initially been strangers became a family I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of. After a rehearsal one night, we all went to a building on campus and watched childhood videos of each other, then went to pick up pizza for the creative team and producers who were working on our set. This night ended with a three-hour improv bit about relationships and newfound experiences. Whether we are doing things like this or playing silly games, I am so grateful to have all of these lovely people by my side.

This production also gave me the opportunity to challenge myself in ways I hadn’t expected. One of the biggest examples of this was learning how to play the ukulele for the show. Before Godspell, I had never played an instrument, so learning something completely new while also preparing for a production was definitely an adventure. After our director, Anabel, taught me the chords, I practiced the finger movements over and over. It reminded me that growth often comes from being willing to try something unfamiliar, even when it feels a little intimidating at first. I think I can confidently say I learned my lessons well throughout this process, and I am leaving with a greater appreciation for the things I am capable of learning

Something I find so special about Godspell is how fitting its message became throughout this experience. At its heart, the show is about community, kindness, love, and the importance of being there for one another. As I spent more time with this cast, I found myself experiencing all of these things firsthand. I was surrounded by people who celebrated each other’s successes, offered encouragement when things got difficult, and made an effort to make everyone feel welcome. It made me realize that some of the most meaningful parts of this production weren’t necessarily the moment we were performing for others, but the kindness and connections that existed behind the curtain. Looking back, I think Godspell reminded me that all good gifts come in different forms, and I feel so lucky to have received so many throughout this experience.

As much as I wish I could stay in this production a little longer, I am also incredibly excited for what comes next. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to begin working on The Intricacies of Post-Shooting Etiquette, where I will be reading as Hartwin. If there is anything this production has taught me, it is to appreciate the people you meet, the lessons you learn, and the opportunities that come your way. I feel so lucky to be able to keep doing something I love, and I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings.

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