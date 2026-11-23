This summer, I spent two weeks in New York City at Northeastern University NYC (formerly Marymount Manhattan College) for their session one musical theatre intensive for high schoolers. Our group of twenty-one ranged from rising juniors to seniors from across the country, including Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

As pre-college applications are starting to open up (the musical theatre intensive is audition-based), I’ve asked my fellow session one friends about their experiences this past summer. While all of us had previously been to New York City, this program was the perfect opportunity to test what college life is like living in the Big Apple.

What did the program include?

Living in college dorms with roommates from the program.

Walking fifteen blocks to and from classes.

Training with current Northeastern NYC faculty: Christine Riley and Emily Clark on building acting and singing techniques. Each student was assigned two songs (one traditional and one contemporary). Students had the opportunity to have two private voice lessons with faculty.

Taking a daily dance class with professional working choreographers: Kyle Pleasant and Ian Gallagher-Fitzgerald. Each student was taught three dance combinations and worked on strengthening core movements.

Learning musical theatre history with Emily Clark

Attending student panels with current NU students, as well as working alumni.

Obtaining firsthand advice on college auditions, discussing materials, degrees, and expectations.

Exploring NYC with four incredible current NU students, visiting Central Park, the East River Walk, and Theatre Circle.

Attending three Broadway shows as a group. Our shows were Cats: The Jellicle Ball , The Lost Boys , and Titanique .

Performing a final showcase for family and friends. Each student performed a solo piece and one dance combination in a group.



What was your favorite memory?

Chiara: "Karaoke with everyone on the first day. We were all so happy for each other."

Claire: "[The] side quests I went on with my friends. Since we were in New York (where things are constantly happening), it was so cool that someone could ask me, “Hey, we’re gonna go see Spelling Bee tonight, wanna come?” or “Hey, do you wanna go down to Theatre Circle or the Drama Book Shop?” and we could go. Even if it was just going down the street to get frozen yogurt at Pinkberry, I loved having a lot more spontaneity in my life during those two weeks."

Lucy: "On the first day, we each sang a song of our choosing, and everyone had to write down song and role suggestions. I loved seeing what people wrote for me, and it helped expand my repertoire!"

Madi: "The final performance! It was so fulfilling to see all our hard work come together for all of our loved ones!"

Monica: "Staying up with my roommates and chatting all night, then waking up and getting ready for our walk to campus every morning."

Sophia: "I loved watching the Jimmy Awards with everyone. We all piled into our room and watched together while we did the homework. It was such a fun bonding experience."

Sydney: "Goofing off while getting food before watching Broadway shows! We would be messing around in the courtyard above New World Stages and then realize there were actors [near] (we saw the Heathers cast). Seeing the Broadway shows as a group was the best."

Do you think attending this program made you feel more confident about the college audition process? How?

Blaize: "Yes, I feel a lot more comfortable with receiving feedback."

Charlotte: "Yes. It helped me to realize the people in the audition room are also just people."

Lily: "Definitely! The faculty were open with us about what they are looking to see during college auditions, and even what other schools are looking to see."

Monica: "Absolutely. This program was perfectly designed to give a taste of what a BFA program looks like condensed into two weeks. I was able to learn a lot about the audition process and [get questions] answer[ed], while also [having a] firsthand [experience of] what college might look like for me."

Sara: "This program definitely made me more confident about the audition process because it gave me the chance to have individual conversations with people who know a lot about it. The feedback I got on my material encouraged me that my hard work showed through in my performances and to continue to have a good work ethic as I move into college auditions."

Did you learn anything about yourself during this program?

Blaize: "I learned that I need to trust myself."

Claire: "This program made me more aware of what clicks for me when working with college faculty [and] being in a college environment. I can take that and keep it in mind as I audition for other schools."

Kendall: "I learned about my confidence in my dancing skills. I often ended up choosing to be in the front and volunteering to go first, which was completely new to me!"

Lucy: "I learned that the best outcome happens when you stop trying to be perfect and instead focus on having fun. Mistakes are inevitably going to happen, but that’s how you make the improvements."

Madi: "I [learned] a lot about both college and city life, and that I thrive in that kind of environment over a smaller town college. That definitely makes my decision on applications a lot easier."

Monica: "I learned about the depths of a career in theatre and where it can lead you after college."

Sara: "I learned that I am capable of completing the schedule of a BFA MT student and creating performances that are up to that level. The opportunity to live on my own and be responsible for my work in each class showed me how much I want to pursue musical theatre, and that I [can] do so."

Sydney: "I learned that I love theater paperwork. Analyzing lyrics and music has given a layer of depth to my performance that I didn’t have before this summer. I still use a lot of the packets I received this summer for auditions and performances."

Were you nervous about anything? How did you persevere?

Charlotte: "I was nervous about my voice during my golden age song because it was getting crackly every time I performed it in front of the group. I realize[d] that the only issue with my voice was the fact that I believed I was going to keep messing it up. I told myself that whatever happens happens and I should just have fun with it."

Chiara: "I was nervous to sing in front of everyone, but after watching everybody say how excited everybody was to hear me and hear everybody else, that made the environment super nice."

Kendall: "It was a great relief to realize I was surrounded by people who wanted to be my friends. I had so many conversations with every single person in the program, whether we were close or not."

Lily: "I was nervous about being away from home. This was the longest I ever stayed by myself. By the end, the program felt like a home away from home."

Sophia: "I was nervous about meeting all the people at the program. I remember walking into the common room after saying goodbye to my parents, and seeing everyone sitting in a circle saying names and getting to know each other. I was one of the last people there, and as soon as I stepped into the room, I felt welcomed, and all my nerves went away. The community was amazing, and it felt like one big family, which made the experience even more special."

Was there anything you learned that surprised you or that you weren't aware of?

Charlotte: "I was surprised by how intense the song analysis was and by how much it did help me. I had not been expecting such an emphasis on making the songs personal by taking someone from your life and imagining singing to them and their responses."

Claire: "I didn’t realize how much more [important] mixing was, [rather] than just a place in your vocal range, and that knowledge has made me much more confident as a singer."

Kendall: "Getting asked such specific questions about my song’s story and not knowing the answer immediately was something completely new for me. I wasn’t aware of all the different acting techniques there are, as I had only ever used the ones I grew up with and was comfortable with."

Sydney: "We had this whole section about the history of Broadway that Emily taught us. Learning about the origins of modern musicals and exploring controversies was one of the most interesting parts of the day."

Fun Facts!

Charlotte, Claire, Kendall, Madi, Monica, and Sara shared that their favorite show we saw as a group was The Lost Boys!

Chiara and Riley (another session one member) attended a dance class at Steps on Broadway on our off day.

Sydney: "I pulled off a four-show weekend. [On] Friday night, a few people and I went to Heathers. The whole program went to The Lost Boys matinee, and then Claire and I immediately visited Operation Mincemeat for a night show. Finally, I scored great last-minute seats to The Great Gatsby by myself for the Sunday matinee."

Thanksgiving is coming up quickly, and I'm grateful I had the opportunity to attend this program. I'm excited to see where all of my friends end up in college and in careers, and I know the future is bright for them all.

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