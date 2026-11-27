Broadway Holiday – the new album from Michael Mott & Friends – is now available in digital and streaming formats, with a CD edition due on Friday, December 4. In addition to Mott, the album features Matt Bloyd, Sierra Boggess, Isa Briones, Antonio Cipriano, Mandy Gonzalez, Aisha Jackson, Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, and Jessica Vosk. Broadway Holiday is produced by Michael Mott, Joshua Zecher-Ross, and Kim Scharnberg, with Mott serving as executive producer.

Broadway Holiday features contemporary arrangements of holiday classics, including secular standards such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Deck the Halls,” and traditional carols such as “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” and “O Holy Night.” The album also features two original songs by Michael Mott, “Never Thought of Christmas” and “Christmas, Will You Stay?”

“This project has been a labor of love,” Mott shared, “and sharing it with the world after seven years of creating and refining is something I’ll always treasure. I hope you enjoy what we’ve created, and may this album bring you and your loved ones comfort, joy, and peace every holiday season."

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