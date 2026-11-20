The votes have been counted and tonight's the night! Who will make the Top 15 of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage? Tune in right here at 7pm ET (high school) and 9pm ET (college) to find out!

Next On Stage: Season 7 is presented by The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) and Atlantic Acting School, and sponsored by Music Theatre International, 54 Below, Schmigadoon!, Pronto Me, The Westin New York at Times Square, and Starbright Floral Design.

Every week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and given feedback from an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Michael Minarik (Les Misérables), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.

Learn more about this season's prizes and check back to watch the shows live!

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