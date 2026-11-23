I wish I could tell you there was a day I looked in the mirror and suddenly loved everything I saw. I think that’s a very common feeling for a lot of people. For me, learning to accept my curvier body has been a slow but necessary process. Some days, I like the way I look. Other days, I catch myself picking apart a picture I was excited to take. I’m learning that both kinds of days can be part of the same story. This can especially be hard when auditioning for different characters.

Comparison can sneak up on me. That’s another very common feeling I see my peers tell me they struggle with too. I had someone tell me, “comparison is the thief of joy”. I agree with this quote, but it's easier said than done. I can put on an outfit, feel good in it, and then see how it looks on someone else and start questioning what I liked about it in the first place. The outfit hasn’t changed, just the person in it. In high school, almost every costume I had for shows had to be custom-made for my body. My senior year, I lost a lot of weight, and I was looking really good. However, even though I was being as healthy as I could be at the time, I still was pulled aside by my teachers and directors. I even had a director pull me aside to tell me that I was unable to do a certain dance move because it looked inappropriate when I did it, but because the other actors had different body types, they could all do the dance move in the show.

When I audition, I want to focus on the character and the choices I’ve made. But sometimes, I catch myself wondering how the people behind the table see me before I’ve even said my first line. In high school and even here at college, I was usually cast as characters older than me. Like, way older than me. I’ve wondered whether my curves affect the aged people read me as onstage, especially when I can picture myself playing someone closer to my own age. An example of this would be when my high school was doing the musical “Mean Girls” my senior year. I really wanted to be Regina. I practiced all summer for her,, and I was very proud of my audition. The audition was so competitive that they had to have three separate callbacks just for Regina because my director could not decide who was going to be Regina. When the cast list came out, I was cast as Mrs. George. My director told me it was because I looked the oldest out of everyone who auditioned, and there was no one to play my Mrs. George if I was Regina. Once again, it had nothing to do with my talent, but everything with how I was perceived.

At that time, I was fighting so hard to play teenagers and people who were actually my age. As I did the character analysis for Mrs. George, I began to really like her. I made different choices, and my director noticed. In fact, he loved the choices I was making so much, he put me in more scenes than the two scenes she originally appeared in. After that show, I thought, “If I can’t beat them, why not join them?” I started embracing my curvier body and researching roles that I was interested in. I got a lot further as an actor once I did this too. I knew that with this mindset, my time would come where there would be a character that I could play. And I did not have to wait long.

For our spring musical, we did the parody musical “Stranger Sings”, which is a parody musical of the show “Stranger Things.” In the musical, the character Barb, after she dies, comes back and is the queen of the Upside Down world and has a huge musical number. As I was analyzing the script, Barb seemed very much like me. She was made fun of for looking older; she was funny, needed to be slightly awkward, was a teenager, and needed to sing a huge musical number. I auditioned with my best foot forward, and a week later, my director released the cast list, and I was chosen to play Barb Holland. This was the moment I realized that there is so much out there for me that I can be and that represents who I am. I just needed to find who and what they were.

One thing I love about acting is how much of a person you can reveal through the choices you make. A shift in posture can show that a character is holding something back. Taking a step toward someone can say what she can’t bring herself to say out loud. When I get caught up in wondering how I look at an audition, it helps to come back to those details. They’re the part I was excited to share in the first place. Sometimes acceptance looks like wearing the outfit I actually wanted to wear. Sometimes it’s keeping a picture because it reminds me of a good night with people I love. And sometimes it’s walking into an audition for a role I’m excited about, even when I’m unsure how other people will picture me in it.

I’m still learning to accept my body. Part of that is getting comfortable with being seen, including on the days when I feel self-conscious. Lately, I’ve found that confidence sometimes comes later, when I look back and realize I wore the outfit, took the picture, or stepped onstage anyway. And I’m glad I gave myself the chance to enjoy it.

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