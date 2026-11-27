In an interview with People, Amy Poehler revealed that writing a play and producing a Broadway show are among the goals remaining on her career bucket list!

"I’d love to write a play and produce something on Broadway. I’m a New Yorker at heart and look forward to returning back to the East Coast more full-time as I get older. But I am only going to do matinees three days a week. Friday, Saturday, Sunday matinee. Everybody needs to get to bed. It’s outrageous what they make these actors do!"

In addition to her Golden Globe-winning podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the comedian is currently starring in the workplace comedy DIG, out now on Peacock.

About Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler is an actress, comedian, writer, producer, and podcaster. She began her career in improvisational comedy at Chicago's Second City and ImprovOlympic before becoming a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade and co-founding the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Poehler joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2001, serving as co-anchor of Weekend Update from 2004 to 2008. She went on to star as Leslie Knope and serve as a producer on NBC's Parks and Recreation (2009–2015), earning a Golden Globe Award for her performance.

Poehler's film credits include Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters, and Wine Country, as well as voice roles in Shrek the Third, Horton Hears a Who!, and the Inside Out franchise. Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards four times alongside frequent collaborator Tina Fey, with whom she also won a Primetime Emmy Award for hosting Saturday Night Live. In 2014, she released her book Yes Please, which earned her a Grammy Award nomination for its audiobook. In 2025, she launched Good Hang with Amy Poehler, which won the inaugural Golden Globe Award for Best Podcast.

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