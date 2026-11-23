Last week, my university (Johnson & Wales) held auditions for our spring musical, Mean Girls. I am a huge fan of Mean Girls, both the musical and the movie. I was lucky enough to see the show on tour with my best friend in 2022, and played Aaron Samuels in a summer camp production of the show in 2023. Needless to say, I was very excited when the musical was announced, and I quickly prepped for my audition. My two favorite characters are Gretchen and Janis, so I tried to prepare for my audition with those personalities in mind. When practicing in my room, I felt extremely confident, belting my heart out and reciting my monologue with as much emotion as I could. But the hard part was yet to come.

When it comes to actually auditioning, the process can seem terrifying, even if it's just a college musical. I walked to the desk, checked in, and sat to wait my turn. Suddenly, it feels like the confidence you had just minutes ago can be stripped away, replaced with the overtaking feeling of stage fright. When finally performing your audition, your hands might tremble when holding your script, you may stammer or mess up, and oftentimes the audition doesn’t go as well as you practiced in your room. The scenery of an audition is often stressful, at least it definitely is for me! Performing alone on a stage with only a few people watching, it can make you feel alone and scared. For me, I struggle to perform well when by myself, and I work better with other actors who can help bring out that confident energy. The feeling of “I could’ve done so much better” is imminent for many actors post-audition, and I was definitely not exempt from this feeling after my Mean Girls audition. While my audition did get me into callbacks for Gretchen, the same “I could’ve done so much better!” feeling surfaced after my Gretchen callback.

There are many different types of advice and ideas to overcome stage fright, but the truth is, there isn’t one sure-fire way to fully get rid of the fear. Many people prefer to rehearse in front of friends or family, others (myself included) will record themselves and try to see where they can improve to strengthen the audition. What’s important to remember after an audition is that you gave it your best. Whether you had a voice crack or forgot the lines, there’s something to be proud of in the simple idea that you actually stood on that stage and auditioned. Many people would be too afraid to even think about auditioning, and with that knowledge, it’s important to be proud of yourself and the work that you put in for an audition, or for any other theater project. For most auditions, you have to at least memorize a monologue and/or song excerpt. For many people, this type of work isn’t easy, and your dedication to bother auditioning shows your dedication to the art of theater.

So, auditions can still be scary. They can be terrifying, and they likely won’t go the way you planned them. It’s important to always keep auditioning, and always keep pursuing your love for theater. Even for me, as someone that plans to work in the media/journalism side of theater, having the knowledge of being in plays and musicals is something that will make me that much more strong and knowledgeable in a future career. For those of you who still have spring musical auditions coming up soon, break a leg!

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