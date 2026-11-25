



Fifteen years after helping to make The Book of Mormon a Broadway phenomenon, original cast members Nikki M. James and Rory O'Malley are back where it all began. The Tony Award winner and Tony Award nominee have returned to their respective roles as Nabulungi and Elder McKinley, rediscovering the joy of performing the musical that changed their lives.

For James, stepping back onto the stage at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre has been a surreal mix of the familiar and the unexpected.

"It's like going to your hometown and looking around and thinking about how much has changed and how different it feels and how different you feel. And then someone says, 'Oh, can you go to the grocery store and pick up butter?' And you get in the car and you drive there without thinking about it," she explained. "As you turn your thinking cap off, your body just knows what to do. And it's exciting to be retelling this story as the world is changing around us and to feel how relevant and funny it still is."

While neither could have predicted that the musical would still be delighting Broadway audiences 15 years later, they knew from its earliest days that they were creating something extraordinary.

"I remember the night before our first preview actually, being at dinner together and looking around at each other and being a little sad because we knew it was the last moment that it was gonna be just ours," recalled James. "This big secret that we had for three years."

Perhaps the greatest gift of returning to the musical, however, has been the opportunity to share the stage with each other again. Now both parents, James and O'Malley are approaching the experience with a newfound perspective and appreciation for the moment.

"We're different people than we were 15 years ago, and so our relationship has become stronger and we're here with nothing but gratitude," shared O'Malley. "This show doesn't owe us anything. This moment doesn't owe us anything. It's just a celebration of what we've already done. And that is just such an amazing feeling and it's a gift because we feel present every single moment of it."

In this video, watch as James and O'Malley catch up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to reminisce about the early days of The Book of Mormon, reflect on the show's enduring legacy, share stories from this summer's 15th anniversary celebrations, and explain why returning to the musical feels so much like coming home.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

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