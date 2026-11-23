Hey everybody and welcome back to my blog. Today, with Thanksgiving coming up, I want to talk about what I am thankful for. Gratitude is a practice that can help you live a longer, healthier, and happier life, so it is important to incorporate it into your routine as often as possible. Firstly, I have seen over 10 shows this year, and I am grateful for every opportunity that I get to experience art. I got to take my boyfriend with me to many of these shows and expand his knowledge of theater as well, which is really important to me and to our relationship. I spent part of the year living in Florida as a part of the Disney College program, and while there I also got to experience a new presenting venue that I really liked. I am always thankful to have new positive experiences. When I was in Florida, I went to some of my first auditions since graduating with my BFA. These auditions were for performing roles at Disney World. While I did not get cast in anything, I am grateful for the opportunity to practice my craft. I also got to see a lot of shows in Disney World including parades, concerts, and nighttime spectaculars. I am so grateful that I was able to experience these art forms in a space that most people save up for over a significant part of their lives. While I was participating in the Disney College Program, I got to hear talks by a lot of Disney performing and visual artists, which was a one of a kind experience every time and I am eternally grateful for all the people who took time out of their busy schedules to come talk to and inspire some college students who may be the next generation of artists. Now that I am back in New York, I have started my masters degree in arts administration and I am so grateful for all the professors and classmates who believe in me. I hope I am equally returning the favor. The overall themes of what I have been thankful for this year are trying new things and making connections. I moved to Florida and lived on my own in Disney World. Because of this, I was able to experience art like never before. I also made friends who continue to support me as a person and I connected with industry professionals who support my career. Being back in New York, I have a boyfriend who supports me both as a person and as a professional and is eager to learn more about my passion for theatre, for whom I am incredibly grateful. Next week, I am flying back down to Florida for the premiere of a movie that I was an extra in in January. I am going to see all of the friends I made on set and we are going to try to point each other out while we watch the movie. I have never been surrounded by more love and opportunity, and I am so happy that this is where I am in my life. I cannot wait for more to come, so buckle up because you’ll be hearing about it! I hope you have the best holiday week and I’ll talk to you in the next one! All my love, Charlie

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