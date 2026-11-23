Theatre thankfulness. I can’t give one answer. I know that’s cliché, but it’s true. Theatre is a creative outlet, a place of catharsis, a group of super nerdy people who are even more dramatic than me (and that’s saying something). It’s a place where being multi-talented is the norm, which, although overwhelming, is also a source of pride and honor. Theatre has saved me. Like truly. It’s the place where I can be having the worst day, but I go, and my mood changes — positively or negatively, but always in a way that lets me feel conscious of the world again. Maybe I leave more stressed, or realize how far behind I am, but those problems become more important, and make the real world seem less relevant.

I can’t answer without saying it helps me. It makes me feel. It makes me alive. Theatre shows my progress, showing how I’ve improved, and also where I need to continue growing. It helps me narrow down what I want to focus on, and how much I need to force myself to learn new things, no matter how much I claim to hate a skill.

Theatre truly is a multi-disciplinary art. Being athletic helps you dance for long days of tech; being more social helps reduce nerves and allows more willingness to try bits on stage. I love being in places where textual analysis becomes an intellectual discussion, because it becomes less of a “silly art” and instead becomes something full of meaning and heart. In theatre, I can do art projects and call it work (props), I can fuss with spreadsheets and Google Docs and pretend it’s paperwork. I can listen to all genres of music and call it research.

But above all, I think I am most grateful for the people. Being in a community where one can truly exist as themselves is always something I am seeking. Theatre has brought me like - minded people with whom I can have friendly debates about jukebox musicals and also our history classes. I’ve gotten to reconnect with people I knew when we were very young, and finally got to meet them with the social intelligence and self-assuredness I have now. I’ve had the honor of learning and teaching alongside educators who made me feel capable and competent, while also guiding me in my own pedagogical technique. And I can’t forget my friends.

Even though in college things are a little different, the social aspect will always be something I cherish. I’ve had inside jokes from shows in my brain for over a decade now, and I will always be the person who gets to say “well, back at home, we did this…”. From cast parties that went past midnight or simple theatre kid hangouts to Six Flags, my friends truly have been the best thing theatre has given me.

All this to say, no matter how hard something may be, if you love it, you’ll find good in it. You’ll keep coming back, and seeking opportunities for growth. All those long tech days of wanting to go home and sleep will also be backed up by your true passion for the arts. I’m thankful every day I get to pursue this future, and many thanks to those who’ve supported me in my journey so far.





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