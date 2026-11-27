Darcy Oake.

Photo courtesy of Aperture Public Relations.

In an era when artificial intelligence and the seemingly limitless repository of information available on the internet have made the inexplicable increasingly elusive, illusionist and escape artist Darcy Oake is inviting audiences to revel in the impossible. As one of the Four Horsemen in Broadway’s Now You See Me Live at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, the Canadian magician is paying homage to the centuries-old art of illusion while simultaneously exploring what it means to experience wonder in the 21st century.

“You type anything into Google and it literally knows what you’re about to search for before you’re even done typing it, so to see something impossible live in front of you rarely happens,” says Oake. “I think there’s something really, really special about that in today’s current culture, especially with AI and everything like that.”

“To go to see something in person, with your own eyes, that you can’t explain is such a unique experience these days,” he adds.

Having previously toured with THE ILLUSIONISTS, Oake reunited with the producers behind that theatrical franchise for Now You See Me Live, a production inspired by Lionsgate’s popular film series. For Oake, the opportunity to share the stage with fellow magicians is among the production’s greatest appeals. “It’s rare that you get to share the stage with four magicians,” he explains. “It’s a really cool thing being able to share the stage, split the bill, and all be doing it together because usually it’s a pretty individual art form, if you will.”

Fittingly, in the year marking the centennial of Harry Houdini’s death, Oake begins his performance suspended upside down in a straitjacket. “Houdini was a master of the spectacle,” he observes. “I mean, we still mention his name to this day. He created this legendary status by doing these death-defying escapes.”

Oake’s fascination with Houdini dates back to his childhood in Winnipeg, Manitoba. “There's another escape artist who comes from Winnipeg where I grew up. Dean Gunnarsson is his name,” recalls Oake. “Dean Gunnarsson obviously had a huge connection with Houdini, so that name was brought up very early into my magic career.”

Darcy Oake in NOY YOU SEE ME LIVE on Broadway.

Photo by credit Jeremy Daniel.

Like Houdini, Oake mesmerizes audiences with feats that require considerable physical and psychological fortitude. Among the evening’s most harrowing moments is an underwater stunt that requires Oake to hold his breath for almost four minutes. In preparation for the performance, Oake traveled to Las Vegas to train with endurance artists. “Honestly, a lot of it is training the nervous system,” he reveals. “That was a big part of it. It’s basically getting used to being uncomfortable.”

With this particular production occasionally requiring three performances in a single day, the cumulative physical demands of his stunts are considerable. “It takes its toll on you, obviously, to do it that many times and for that long. There’ll be some nights where I’m walking home from the theater just absolutely drained, and it’s from that,” Oake admits. “It’s from all of the physical aspects of withholding oxygen from your body multiple times a day.”

Yet, somewhat surprisingly, the underwater performance is Oake’s favorite moment in the production. “As a magician, normally, you’re trying to fool the crowd,” he explains. “And, in this case, we’re hiding nothing.”

Additionally, the stunt affords Oake the unusual experience of entering an almost meditative state in front of a Broadway audience. “It’s rare to be in that state on stage knowing that people are watching,” he notes.

“There’s times where I would just love to say, ‘Oh, look at how this works, this is so cool,’” Oake continues. “But obviously, the first rule as a magician is you don’t reveal your secrets, which I think makes the breath hold stunt even more cool because there is no secret to hide. This is something I’ve trained to do.”

Despite the seemingly superhuman abilities Oake and his colleagues display throughout the 90-minute production, Now You See Me Live is perhaps at its most poignant when the performers allow audiences to glimpse the people behind the magic. In sharing anecdotes from their respective childhoods, the magicians offer insight into the lifelong passions that have brought them to Broadway. “Most kids might learn a magic trick or two when they’re young and then they grow out of it. And there’s a handful of us around the world that just never grew out of it,” reflects Oake. “But, yeah, that’s a very important part of the show when we let the audience in on the journey, how we all ended up here, and how we’re doing it all together.”

Darcy Oake in NOY YOU SEE ME LIVE on Broadway.

Photo by credit Jeremy Daniel.

Despite the exhaustion that accompanies his performances, Oake endeavors to greet fans outside the theater’s stage door, where he is afforded tangible reminders of why he has dedicated his life to magic. “The whole reason why we do it is for the reactions of the audience,” he shares. “When you get to actually physically see them and see that you’ve made an impact or created a memory for them, it’s a really, really special thing.”

Ultimately, for Oake, the real magic of Now You See Me Live lies in its ability to transcend generational divides. In experiencing the inexplicable together, adults and children alike are given permission to indulge in the simple pleasures of curiosity, imagination, and awe. “It's such a universal language. It brings everybody back to that childhood state of wonder,” Oake emphasizes. “An 11-year-old might react the exact same way as a 50-year-old. That’s the beautiful thing about it.”

Now You See Me Live runs on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street) through January 3, 2027. Tickets and additional information are available at Broadway.NowYouSeeMeLive.com.

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