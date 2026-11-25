Watch the 50 Best Broadway Performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Take a trip down memory lane with 50 of Broadway's most memorable moments from the annual Thanksgiving Day tradition.
For decades, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has brought the magic of Broadway to millions of television viewers across the country. From beloved Broadway classics to the newest hit musicals, the annual Thanksgiving tradition has featured unforgettable performances from some of musical theatre's biggest stars.
Each year, Broadway casts take the spotlight during the iconic New York City celebration, giving audiences a chance to experience the excitement of live theatre from the comfort of their homes. Over the years, shows including Wicked, The Lion King, Hairspray, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and Funny Girl have helped make Broadway performances one of the parade's most anticipated traditions.
In 2026, the parade will break from its usual Broadway programming, instead spotlighting nine Broadway casts in one, 10-minute mega-medley. Leran more in our all-inclusive guide on this year's parade.
Which Broadway performances have been the most memorable? We've rounded up 50 of our favorite Broadway performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, spanning decades of musical theatre history. From show-stopping dance numbers to unforgettable vocal performances, revisit the Broadway moments that made Thanksgiving morning extra special as selected by the BroadwayWorld editorial team. Watch all 50 performances below and see how many you remember!
Thoroughly Modern Millie- 2002:
Funny Girl- 2022:
Beetlejuice- 2019:
Newsies-2011:
The Who's Tommy- 1993:
Death Becomes Her- 2024:
The Lion King- 2022:
Seussical- 2000:
Back to te Future- 2023:
The Wiz: Live- 2015:
The Scarlet Pimpernel- 1997:
Grease- 1994:
On the Town- 2014:
Mean Girls- 2018:
Saturday Night Fever- 1999:
Some Like It Hot- 2022
Damn Yankees- 1994:
Shrek- 2009:
Les Miserables- 1987:
& Juliet- 2023:
Bring It On- 2012:
Young Frankenstein- 2007:
Annie Get Your Gun- 1998:
Spamalot- 2023:
Hell's Kitchen- 2024:
Hair- 2009:
Waitress- 2016:
Footloose- 1998:
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical- 2019:
In the Heights- 2008:
Fiddler on the Roof- 2015:
Matilda- 2013:
Ain't Too Proud- 2019:
All Shook Up- 2004:
Pippin- 2012:
Six- 2021:
Finding Neverland- 2015:
Hairspray- 2002:
Legally Blonde- 2007:
How to Succeed...- 1995:
On Your Feet- 2015:
Hadestown- 2019:
Something Rotten!- 2015:
Hello, Dolly!- 1999:
A Christmas Carol- 1995:
Oklahoma!- 2002:
Side Show- 1997:
SpongeBob Squarepants- 2017:
Wicked- 2003:
The Prom- 2018:
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