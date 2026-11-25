For decades, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has brought the magic of Broadway to millions of television viewers across the country. From beloved Broadway classics to the newest hit musicals, the annual Thanksgiving tradition has featured unforgettable performances from some of musical theatre's biggest stars.

Each year, Broadway casts take the spotlight during the iconic New York City celebration, giving audiences a chance to experience the excitement of live theatre from the comfort of their homes. Over the years, shows including Wicked, The Lion King, Hairspray, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and Funny Girl have helped make Broadway performances one of the parade's most anticipated traditions.

In 2026, the parade will break from its usual Broadway programming, instead spotlighting nine Broadway casts in one, 10-minute mega-medley. Leran more in our all-inclusive guide on this year's parade.

Which Broadway performances have been the most memorable? We've rounded up 50 of our favorite Broadway performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, spanning decades of musical theatre history. From show-stopping dance numbers to unforgettable vocal performances, revisit the Broadway moments that made Thanksgiving morning extra special as selected by the BroadwayWorld editorial team. Watch all 50 performances below and see how many you remember!

Thoroughly Modern Millie- 2002:

Funny Girl- 2022:

Lea Michele</a> - Don't Rain on My Parade - Funny Girl - NBC Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (2022)" width="356">

Beetlejuice- 2019:

Newsies-2011:

The Who's Tommy- 1993:

Anthony Barrile</a> - "Pinball Wizard" - THE WHO'S TOMMY (1993 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade)" width="267">

Death Becomes Her- 2024:

The Lion King- 2022:

Zinhle Dube</a> - Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (2022)" width="356">

Seussical- 2000:

Back to te Future- 2023:

The Wiz: Live- 2015:

The Scarlet Pimpernel- 1997:

Grease- 1994:

On the Town- 2014:

Mean Girls- 2018:

Saturday Night Fever- 1999:

James Carpinello</a> - "Night Fever" - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1999 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade)" width="267"> Some Like It Hot- 2022 Damn Yankees- 1994:

Shrek- 2009:

Les Miserables- 1987:

& Juliet- 2023:

Bring It On- 2012:

Young Frankenstein- 2007:

Annie Get Your Gun- 1998:

Spamalot- 2023:

Hell's Kitchen- 2024:

Hair- 2009:

Waitress- 2016:

Footloose- 1998:

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical- 2019: Tina Turner</a> Musical) - 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" width="356"> In the Heights- 2008: Fiddler on the Roof- 2015: Matilda- 2013: Ain't Too Proud- 2019:

All Shook Up- 2004:

Cheyenne Jackson</a>, <a href="/people/Jenn-Gambatese/">Jenn Gambatese</a> -"Love Me Tender_Burnin' Love" at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" width="356"> Pippin- 2012:

Six- 2021:

Finding Neverland- 2015:

Hairspray- 2002:

Legally Blonde- 2007:

How to Succeed...- 1995:

Matthew Broderick</a> - "Brotherhood of Man" - HOW TO $UCCEED (1995 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade)" width="267"> On Your Feet- 2015:

Hadestown- 2019:

Something Rotten!- 2015:

Hello, Dolly!- 1999:

Carol Channing</a> - "When the Parade Passes By" - HELLO DOLLY (Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 23-Nov-1999)" width="267">

A Christmas Carol- 1995:

Terrence Mann</a> & <a href="/people/Ben-Vereen/">Ben Vereen</a> - A CHRISTMAS CAROL medley (Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 23-Nov-1995)" width="267">

Oklahoma!- 2002:

Side Show- 1997:

SpongeBob Squarepants- 2017: