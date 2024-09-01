Student Blog: Life on Campus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When I first moved to New York I wasn't sure what to expect from my school, after all, it is in the heart of the Upper East Side. Transferring from a Big 10 school in the middle of Indiana my experience could not have been more different. I had come from a school that was really big into sports and camaraderie within our athletic departments, but here was an entirely different game. The club teams I had joined and the groups I found lining the campus were things of the past instead I was met with one very large re-purposed townhome. To say it was a shock would put it mildly but I knew that this school would be a good fit for me and what I needed for my future.

Although student life on Marymount’s campus could not be more different than what I was used to at my previous college, it is a wonderfully different world. Marymount Manhattan College offers such a wide variety of student-based performance groups and other clubs. We have several groups that put on completely student-run productions throughout the year and our wonderful to watch. I am hoping to help out as an SM on a future production once my schedule clears up a bit! One thing I love about Marymount Manhattan College is how open the the college and staff are to utilizing the space not only in our college but around us as well. We are constantly offered tickets and or passes to free events and shows all around the city. Several of my seminar classes have allowed us to explore the city as a part of our curriculum, and wall these classes may not be theater-related specifically they still have allowed me to explore the area I know call home.

Marymount may be a smaller college with minimal sports-related clubs does it mean there aren't options. I play rugby as a club sport and Marymount did not have an option for a club team; however, because we are located in New York we have the option to do anything off campus as well and I've been able to find a club team in the area. I am currently playing for the Village Lions women's+ team and love how it can work so well with my schedule.

But it doesn't stop there Marymount is wonderful about having engaging activities on a very regular basis. It is not uncommon for me to walk out of class and into an event that I didn't know it was happening. We have several larger-scale festivals that bring a lot if not all of the student-run organizations together and help allow them to get new members. Because of my major and my out-of-school commitments, I don't tend to join a lot of clubs; however, that's not to say there is not a large variety of options. Truly one of the things I love the most about going to school in New York is the sheer amount of opportunities outside and within my school. When I was going to school in a more rural area the campus was much larger and had so many options on campus however outside of that area we did not have anywhere near the opportunities and resources that we have in NYC. With Marymount I feel I have the best of both worlds: Student life on Campus and life outside.