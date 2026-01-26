Student Blog: Happy New Year!

3, 2, 1, Happy New Year! 2026 has welcomed us with open arms, and it’s up to us to make the most of it. New Year’s brings warmth and rejuvenation, a fresh drive to tackle something new or buckle down on something familiar. Personally, I stepped into the new year with the goal of becoming a better person. 2025 provided quite the mental struggle for me, and I felt myself becoming icky. I became irritated more easily, I procrastinated on all my work, I slept too much, and I ate too little. As I have said before, I adore adhering to a schedule, but 2025 threw me for a loop. 2026, though, is my year to get back on track and find ways to become more positive.

You get what you give, and positivity is what I want to get. I have been taking baby steps, such as smiling when I want to grimace, eating when I don’t necessarily feel like it, getting up before a certain time, and getting dressed even if I am not going anywhere. I rely a lot on the Finch, and for those who have it, they’ll understand. Finch is a self-care app that helps you keep up with goals and rewards you by helping you take care of your Finch. My Finch’s name is Wiwi, and she adores adventuring. If you haven’t downloaded it and are looking for a good self-care app, I highly recommend Finch.

Anyways, I am looking to complete a set of goals before the end of 2026 approaches. Most of these goals are mental, but I believe I can achieve my goal through baby steps of positivity. Some of these goals include weekly breathing exercises, positive affirmations, journaling and self-reflections, investing in my favorite teas, and more! Some of these goals have kept me grounded and aware in my daily life instead of allowing the spiral of life's chaos to sweep me off my feet.

My favorite goal so far has been investing in tea. I have a red party bag that holds so many assorted teas, from holiday teas to fruity teas. My favorite so far is this Wildberry tea. It’s so fruity and relaxing. It makes me feel so comforted and helps me focus on the work I need to do. Peppermint tea and Chai are also really good teas, so if you are looking for something soothing to drink, I recommend those!

Overall, my goals of becoming a better person are achievable through the small personal steps. I am all about learning and growing, and taking care of yourself is required for that to happen. From small actions like wearing my favorite perfume to journaling through tough days, I want to set myself up for success for tackling the world after college.

Taking the time to self-reflect and think about the things that you need to do to grow are so important, and I highly recommend taking the time to do so!