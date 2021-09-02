Steven Boyer, Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy & More to Star in World Premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of Kimberly Akimbo, a new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

Kimberly Akimbo will feature Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi), Justin Cooley (Off-Broadway debut), Olivia Elease Hardy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical US Tour), Fernell Hogan II (Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Off-Broadway debut), Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Nina White (Off-Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo will begin performances on Friday, November 5th and will open Wednesday, December 8th for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 26th, 2021, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Atlantic is committed to connecting deeply and authentically with audiences from a broad range of economic backgrounds, ages, ethnicities, and perspectives. Its access ticket initiative makes $25 tickets available to every preview performance in the 2021|2022 season. Access tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis via Atlantic's website beginning 2 weeks prior to the first performance of each Atlantic Theater Company 2021|2022 production. $25 access tickets for Kimberly Akimbo will go on sale on October 22 at noon.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Atlantic is committed to providing and maintaining a gathering place that is free of known hazards. In order to safeguard the health of their entire community, they are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and audiences moving forward.

Their audience policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccinations before the date of attendance, which is defined as fourteen days following a final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. They will accept proof at the theater via the Excelsior Pass, the NYC Covid Safe Pass for Android and iOS, a copy or photo of your CDC vaccination card, and/or a copy or photo of an official immunization record from outside the United States.

Atlantic will additionally require mask-wearing indoors at their theater for all audience members and staff until further notice.

Audiences under 12, and those that require a reasonable accommodation due to a medical condition or closely held religious belief should email us at info@atlantictheater.org for more information.

All of their facilities have been upgraded to meet and/or exceed air filtration standards as recommended by the CDC.