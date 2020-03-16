Stephen Schwartz and More to Take Part in Live Streamed Concert

ACT of Connecticut and The Ridgefield Playhouse will livestream a star-studded performance on Friday March 20 at 8pm via ACT's Facebook Live. The show will be performed and streamed live from ACT of CT (without a live audience).

Performing "Beautiful City" from GODSPELL will be Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz (composer of WICKED, PIPPIN, GODSPELL to name a few). Also performing will be Bryan Perri (JAGGED LITTLE PILL), Tony Award Winner Debbie Gravitte, Sam Gravitte (WICKED), Matt Farnsworth (CATS, SUNSET BOULEVARD), Laura Woyasz (WICKED, ACT's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), Juliet Lambert Pratt (LES MISERABLES, ACT's MAMMA MIA), Daniela Sikora (Ridgefield Chorale). ACT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine will host the show along with The Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel and ACT's Executive Director Katie Diamond. Ridgefield's First Selectman Rudy Marconi will make an appearance as well.

This livestream event was created by ACT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine. Levine says, "The goal of this livestream performance is to keep Ridgefield audiences engaged during this time of physical separation and to give some relief to the town. People still need to be entertained and we want to assure everyone that, despite this temporary period of isolation, art and culture in Ridgefield will still thrive. We may just need to change the way that we enjoy live performances temporarily. We are hoping that this performance will be a bit of a launch pad for a town-wide "streaming platform" for all arts and cultural organizations in our town."

To view the live performance on Friday at 8pm, click here.





