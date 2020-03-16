Stephen Schwartz and More to Take Part in Live Streamed Concert
ACT of Connecticut and The Ridgefield Playhouse will livestream a star-studded performance on Friday March 20 at 8pm via ACT's Facebook Live. The show will be performed and streamed live from ACT of CT (without a live audience).
Performing "Beautiful City" from GODSPELL will be Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz (composer of WICKED, PIPPIN, GODSPELL to name a few). Also performing will be Bryan Perri (JAGGED LITTLE PILL), Tony Award Winner Debbie Gravitte, Sam Gravitte (WICKED), Matt Farnsworth (CATS, SUNSET BOULEVARD), Laura Woyasz (WICKED, ACT's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), Juliet Lambert Pratt (LES MISERABLES, ACT's MAMMA MIA), Daniela Sikora (Ridgefield Chorale). ACT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine will host the show along with The Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel and ACT's Executive Director Katie Diamond. Ridgefield's First Selectman Rudy Marconi will make an appearance as well.
This livestream event was created by ACT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine. Levine says, "The goal of this livestream performance is to keep Ridgefield audiences engaged during this time of physical separation and to give some relief to the town. People still need to be entertained and we want to assure everyone that, despite this temporary period of isolation, art and culture in Ridgefield will still thrive. We may just need to change the way that we enjoy live performances temporarily. We are hoping that this performance will be a bit of a launch pad for a town-wide "streaming platform" for all arts and cultural organizations in our town."
To view the live performance on Friday at 8pm, click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Broadway Licensing Offers Up Streaming Rights to Shows that Can't Perform Live
Broadway Licensing has secured approvals for live streaming over 400 plays from their Playscripts catalog.... (read more)
Laura Benanti Asks High School Followers To Send Her Videos Of Them Singing
Trying to find the light in dark times, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from ... (read more)
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)