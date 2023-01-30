Stephanie Berry, Carl Hancock Rux & More to Take Part in 'INVISIBLE MAN' AT 70: A HARLEM CELEBRATION

Harlem Stage and Maysles Documentary Center have brought together a consortium of six Harlem-based arts organizations, also including the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, The Studio Museum in Harlem, The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and the Ralph Ellison Memorial Committee, to produce a rich celebration of Ralph Ellison's seminal novel Invisible Man - marking the 70th anniversary of the book's publication - beginning February 16 and continuing throughout the Spring.

When it was first published in 1952, Invisible Man provided vital social commentary on the social and intellectual hardships African Americans faced during the early 1900s. The overarching themes of the novel - self-identity, expression, and individuality as an African American - are as relevant today as they have ever been. Invisible Man won the National Book Award for Fiction in 1953, and Time Magazine included the novel in its 100 Best English-language Novels from 1923 to 2005 list, calling it "the quintessential American picaresque of the 20th century."

Patricia Cruz, Artistic Director and CEO of Harlem Stage, said, "When I first read Invisible Man over 40 years ago, I was struck by its reverberations with history and my own experience that engendered both horror and humor. From the vanity of my youth, I attempted to stage the Battle Royal in which Black boys are brutally pitted against one another in an effort to win a questionable prize. I failed in that effort but, like our protagonist, I was set on the surreal American journey to the discovery of self. I thank Mr. Ellison for his depiction of our complex journey and his immense contribution to world literature. How proud we are to work with Maysles Documentary Center to convene this group of extraordinary Harlem arts institutions in recognizing the 70th anniversary of the publication of Invisible Man, and special thanks to the Ralph and Fanny Ellison Charitable Trust and the Gordon Parks Foundation for their support of this unique series.

Dale Dobson, Executive Director of Maysles Documentary Center, explained, "My introduction to Ralph Ellison was personal. I grew up at his long standing home, at 730 Riverside Drive. He and his wife Fanny were part of the network of warm and supportive adults that made up my extended family. As the Executive Director of Maysles Documentary Center and a founding member of the Ralph Ellison Committee, it is a great honor to collaborate with such an incredible group of Harlem arts Institutions in celebration of not only the 70th anniversary of The Invisible Man but the 20th anniversary of Elizabeth Catlett's memorial."

What follows are details about the programming confirmed to date. More will be announced soon.

For tickets and full details, visit https://InvisibleMan70Harlem.org.

CONFIRMED PROGRAMMING

The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and Cave Canem Present

Invisible to Whom?: Poetic Responses to Invisible Man | DIGITAL

Launching Thursday, February 16, on The Studio Museum website (https://studiomuseum.org)

Invisible to Whom? A Dialogue in Verse | IN-PERSON

Wednesday, March 1, 6:30 PM

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (515 Malcolm X Blvd)

Admission for all programs: Free

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Invisible Man, The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and Cave Canem commissioned three ekphrastic poems on the novel and Elizabeth Catlett's sculpture Invisible Man: A Memorial to Ralph Ellison (2003). The commissioned poets include Cameron Awkward-Rich, Kadeem Gayle, and Lorelei Williams.

In reference to the title of Ellison's book, Toni Morrison once asked "But invisible to whom?" This collaboration used this question to center the artistic practices of those committed to making the invisible visible. These poetic contributions reframed the narrative around the book by focusing on houselessness, incarceration, and femme, trans, and LGBTQ-identifying people.

In addition to these poems, on March 1, 2023, Ellison's birthday, a public program (Invisible to Whom? A Dialogue in Verse) will feature the poets in discussion at the Schomburg Center. In late spring, the Catlett sculpture, located across the street from Ellison's West Harlem residence, will be the site of a live reading of the poems.

Harlem Stage, The National Jazz Museum & Maysles Documentary Center Present

Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man: Readings + Listening Party

Friday, February 17, at 7:30pm

At the Harlem Stage Gatehouse (150 Convent Avenue)

Admission: $15-25

In this special collaboration, Harlem Stage, National Jazz Museum in Harlem, and Maysles Documentary Center present dramatized readings of Invisible Man. The evening will highlight selected excerpts from the work, read by award-winning actors, including Stephanie Berry, Ty Jones, and Carl Hancock Rux. Throughout the program, a curated selection of recordings from Ellison's personal record collection will be played. The music will surround and set the tone for a vivid reexamination of this pivotal work.

The National Jazz Museum in Harlem Presents

Ralph Ellison and The Blues Devils: An Oklahoma Story

Tuesday, April 18, at 7pm

At the National Jazz Museum in Harlem (58 W 129th Street)

Admission: Free

There are many intersections between Ellison's fiction and non-fiction work, none more fascinating than those that relate to music, and specifically, jazz. A combination of readings and music presented by Dr. Steven Lewis will underline the swinging nature of Ellison's discovery of the blues and it manifested itself in his prose.

Ralph Ellison Memorial Committee and Maysles Documentary Center Present

Ralph Ellison's Harlem: Walking Tour

Saturday, April 15, at 12pm

American Academy of Arts & Letters (633 W 155th St)

Admission: $25, $20 seniors & students

Drawing on themes of space and immersion, Ralph Ellison Memorial Committee Chair John Reddick will lead a walking tour of Harlem centered around Ralph Ellison's life at 730 Riverside Drive. By sharing stories, reflections, and histories, and visiting the relevant cultural institutions - Academy of Arts and Letters, Trinity Cemetery, and local establishments - of a vibrant and ever-changing Harlem, participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local geography that has been memorialized through Ralph's writings and photography.

National Jazz Museum in Harlem and Maysles Documentary Center Present

Ralph Ellison Seen & Unseen: Jazz on Screen

Thursday, April 20, at 7pm

Maysles Documentary Center (343 Lenox Ave)

Admission: $25

A documentary screening and live musical performance in honor of Ellison's robust record collection and deep love of jazz music.

Ralph Ellison Memorial Committee and Maysles Documentary Center Present

Ralph Ellison Monument 20th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, April 30, at 2pm

Ralph Ellison Monument (in front of 730 Riverside Drive)

Admission: Free

A 20th anniversary celebration of Elizabeth Catlett's 15-foot memorial in Ralph Ellison honor, outside Ralph and Fanny Ellison's long-standing former home. Local jazz musicians and writers will perform a curated line-up of jazz tunes and poems. Friends and neighbors will gather outside the monument, in celebratory remembrance of the couple's life.

ABOUT THE PARTNER ORGANIZATIONS

Harlem Stage

Harlem Stage is the performing arts center that bridges Harlem's cultural legacy to contemporary artists of color and dares to provide the artistic freedom that gives birth to new ideas.

For nearly 40 years, the organization's singular mission has been to perpetuate and celebrate the unique and diverse artistic legacy of Harlem and the indelible impression it has made on American culture. Harlem Stage provides opportunity, commissioning, and support for visionary artists of color, makes performances easily accessible to all audiences, and introduces children to the rich diversity, excitement, and inspiration of the performing arts.

Harlem Stage fulfills its mission through commissioning, incubating, and presenting innovative and vital work that responds to the historical and contemporary conditions that shape our lives and the communities the organization serves.

With a long-standing tradition of supporting artists and organizations around the corner and across the globe, Harlem Stage boasts such legendary artists as Harry Belafonte, Max Roach, Sekou Sundiata, Abbey Lincoln, Sonia Sanchez, Eddie Palmieri, Maya Angelou, and Tito Puente, as well as contemporary artists like Mumu Fresh, Jason "Timbuktu" DiakitÃ©, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Tamar-kali, Vijay Iyer, Mike Ladd, Meshell Ndegeocello, Jason Moran, JosÃ© James, Nona Hendryx, Bill T. Jones, and more. Harlem Stage's education programs serve over 2,300 New York City school children each year.

The New York Times has saluted Harlem Stage as "an invaluable incubator of talent" and it has been hailed as an organization still unafraid to take risks. Harlem Stage's investment in this visionary talent is often awarded in the early stages of many artists' careers, and the organization proudly celebrates their increasing success. Five members of its artist family have joined the ranks of MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship awardees: Kyle Abraham (2013), Vijay Iyer (2013), Jason Moran (2010), Bill T. Jones (1994), and Cecil Taylor (1991).

Harlem Stage is a winner of the Association of Performing Arts Presenters William Dawson Award for Programming Excellence and Sustained Achievement in Programming.

Maysles Documentary Center

Maysles Documentary Center (MDC) is a Harlem-based nonprofit organization committed to community, education, and documentary film. The organization uses filmmaking to amplify and expand under-represented artists and narratives, while empowering young filmmakers in creative self-expression, communicating ideas, and advocating needs.

In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of Ralph Ellison's seminal novel, Invisible Man (1952), Maysles Documentary Center will present a wide range of fiction, nonfiction, historical, and contemporary films and video excerpts that highlight Ellison's literary legacy, political convictions, and extensive music collection, and which elaborate on themes invoked across his body of work.

National Jazz Museum in Harlem

The mission of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem (NJMH) is to preserve, promote and present jazz by inspiring knowledge, appreciation and the celebration of jazz locally, nationally and internationally. Our vision is to make the jazz in Harlem experience accessible to every person on the planet.

At the heart of NJMH's programming is the presentation of live music. The Museum is well-known for its intimate performances and up-close access to world-renowned and emerging artists. NJMH presents performances infused with storytelling and history. Jazz is a Black American creation. NJMH makes accessible the untold, foundational stories of racial injustice, underrepresentation, creativity and jazz.

The Museum purposefully seeks collaborations that expand traditional notions of jazz by linking to unexpected and often under-celebrated or unknown artists and social genres. Our "Jazz &..." series explores the intersections of jazz with history, social justice, dance, architecture, poetry, visual art, religion and more. Much of this programming blends live performance with conversations between artists, experts and activities who represent a broad array of the jazz experience with Harlem as the backdrop.

The Studio Museum in Harlem

Founded in 1968 by a diverse group of artists, community activists, and philanthropists, The Studio Museum in Harlem is internationally known for its catalytic role in promoting the work of artists of African descent. The Studio Museum is now constructing a new home, designed by Adjaye Associates in collaboration with Cooper Robertson, at its longtime location on Manhattan's West 125th Street. The building - the first created expressly for the institution's program - will enable the Studio Museum to better serve a growing and diverse audience, provide additional educational opportunities for people of all ages, expand its program of world-renowned exhibitions, effectively display its singular collection, and strengthen its trailblazing Artist-in-Residence program.

While closed for construction, the Studio Museum is working to deepen its roots in its neighborhood through inHarlem, a dynamic set of collaborative initiatives. The Museum's groundbreaking exhibitions, thought-provoking conversations, and engaging art-making workshops continue at a variety of partner and satellite locations in Harlem and beyond.

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem is one of the world's leading cultural institutions devoted to the research, preservation, and exhibition of materials focused on African American, African Diaspora, and African experiences. As a research division of The New York Public Library, the Schomburg Center features diverse programming and collections spanning over 11 million items that illuminate the richness of global Black history, arts, and culture.

Ralph Ellison Memorial Committee

Founded in 1998, The Ralph Ellison Memorial Committee (REMC), a neighborhood group, some of whom knew Mr. Ellison, began the Ralph Ellison project to improve the "island" in front of Ralph Ellison's long standing home and honor the important literary legacy of Ralph Ellison with a memorial sculpture. REMC celebrates the 70th anniversary of Ralph Ellison's seminal novel, Invisible Man (1952)! With an event marking the 20th anniversary of Elizabeth Catlett's Ellison memorial sculpture, as well as tours, site specific jazz concerts, storytelling, exhibitions, and film screenings, REMC presents a uniquely dynamic and personal view into the life of Ralph and Fanny Ellison. Experiences highlight the significant moments in their lives at their long-standing Riverside Drive home and across cultural institutions of their beloved Harlem neighborhood.

Cave Canem

Cave Canem is a home for the many voices of African American poetry and is committed to cultivating the artistic and professional growth of African American poets.